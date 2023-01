#Palestine / #Israel 🇵🇸🇮🇱: "Lions' Den" organized a military march in #Nablus recently.



Fighters can be seen with a rare ex-#IDF UZI SMG, AKM rifle with Galil stock, M4-pattern carbines, Colt 603/653 (M16A1 rifles/carbines), ex-IDF 'Menusar' carbine and other AR-15 rifles. pic.twitter.com/579560jcg5