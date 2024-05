🎉🐢 Ready to shellebrate World Turtle Day® 2024? It’s just ONE WEEK AWAY, and we want to know how YOU plan to join in on the fun! 🎉Submit your event to the global shellebrations list! Let's make this the ultimate turtle party! 🌍🐢 #PartyWithTurtles https://t.co/CUkkO2IswD pic.twitter.com/OGf3hvNgwW