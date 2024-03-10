La temporada de premios se cierra este 10 de marzo con la entrega del Oscar 2024, el galardón más importante de la industria del cine. Tras el anuncio de los Globos de Oro, los SAG Awards, los BAFTA, los Director Guild Awards, entre otros importantes reconocimientos, ya tenemos una idea de quiénes serán los favoritos.
Tras el anuncio de los nominados, la audiencia también se pudo hacer una idea de los filmes con más posibilidades a ganar en la ceremonia del Oscar 2024.
MIRA: Recuerdos del Oscar: así informaba El Comercio sobre los premios de la Academia en sus primeros años
“Oppenheimer”, con 13 postulaciones es la favorita, seguida por “Poor Things” (o “Pobres criaturas”) con 11 nominaciones. A continuación te invitamos a descubrir quiénes compiten pro los trofeos del Oscar 2024.
MIRA: Oscar 2024: escucha la previa de la ceremonia más esperada
¿Cuáles son las películas con más nominaciones al Oscar 2024?
Estas son las películas con más nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2024:
|Película
|N° de nominaciones
|N° de premios
|“Oppenheimer”
|13
|(Por anunciar)
|“Poor Things”
|11
|(Por anunciar)
|“Killers of the Flower Moon”
|10
|(Por anunciar)
|“Barbie
|8
|(Por anunciar)
|“Maestro”
|7
|(Por anunciar)
|“American Fiction”
|5
|(Por anunciar)
|“Anatomy of a Fall”
|5
|(Por anunciar)
|“The Holdovers”
|5
|(Por anunciar)
|“The Zone of Interest”
|5
|(Por anunciar)
|“Napoleon”
|3
|(Por anunciar)
|“The Creator”
|2
|(Por anunciar)
|“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
|2
|(Por anunciar)
|“Nyad”
|2
|(Por anunciar)
|“Past Lives”
|2
|(Por anunciar)
|“La sociedad de la nieve”
|2
|(Por anunciar)
Lista de nominados al Oscar 2024
En total, son 23 categorías las que premia el Oscar 2024, siendo las más importantes Mejor película, Mejor director, Mejor actor y Mejor actriz. A continuación la lista completa de nominados.
1. Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
2. Mejor actriz
- Annette Bening – NYAD - Diana Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon - Mollie Burkhart
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall - Sandra Voyter
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro - Felicia Montealegre
- Emma Stone – Poor Things - Bella Baxter
3. Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro - Leonard Bernstein
- Colman Domingo – Rustin - Bayard Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers - Paul Hunham
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer - J. Robert Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction - Thelonious “Monk” Ellison
4. Mejor director
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
5. Mejor guion original
- Justine Triet y Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall
- David Hemingson – The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer – Maestro
- Samy Burch; de Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik – May December
- Celine Song – Past Lives
6. Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown- American Fiction- Clifford Ellison
- Robert DeNiro- Killers of the Flower Moon- William Hale
- Robert Downey Jr.- Oppenheimer- Lewis Strauss
- Ryan Gosling- Barbie- Ken
- Mark Ruffalo- Poor Things- Duncan Wedderburn
7. Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt- Oppenheimer- Kitty Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks- The Color Purple- Sofia
- America Ferrera- Barbie- Gloria
- Jodie Foster- Nyad- Bonnie Stoll
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers- Mary Lamb
8. Mejor guion adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
9. Mejor película animada
- “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids/Toho) / Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki
- “Elemental” (Pixar) / Peter Sohn y Denise Ream
- “Nimona” (Netflix)/ Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary
- “Robot Dreams” (Neon)/ Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures) / Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
10. Mejor diseño de producción
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)/ Sarah Greenwood (production designer), Katie Spencer (set decorator)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)/ Jack Fisk (production designer), Adam Willis (set decorator)
- “Napoleon” (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures)/ Arthur Max (production designer), Elli Griff (set decorator)
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)/ Ruth De Jong (production designer), Claire Kaufman (set decorator)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) / Shona Heath, James Price (production designer), Szusza Mihalek (set decorator)
11. Mejor cinematografía
- “El Conde” (Netflix)/ Edward Lachman
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)/ Rodrigo Prieto
- “Maestro” (Netflix)/ Matthew Libatique
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) / Hoyte van Hoytema
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)/ Robbie Ryan
12. Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) / Jacqueline Durran
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)/ Jacqueline West
- “Napoleon” (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures)/ David Crossman, Janty Yates
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)/ Ellen Mirojnick
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)/ Holly Waddington
13. Mejor edición
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)/ Laurent Sénéchal
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)/ Kevin Tent
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)/ Thelma Schoonmaker
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) / Jennifer Lame
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)/ Yorgos Mavropsaridis
14. Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Golda” (Bleecker Street)/ Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue
- “Maestro” (Netflix) / Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)/ Luisa Abel
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)/ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston
- “Society of the Snow” (Netflix)/ Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé
15. Mejor sonido
- “The Creator” (20th Century Studios)/ Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic
- “Maestro” (Netflix)/ Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich ay Dean Zupancic
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)/ Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) / Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O’Connell
- “The Zone of Interest” (A24)/ Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn
16. Mejores efectos visuales
- “The Creator” (20th Century Studios) / Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould
- “Godzilla: Minus One” (Toho)/ Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (Marvel Studios)/ Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)/ Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould
- “Napoleon” (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures)/ Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould
17. Mejor banda sonora
- “American Fiction” (MGM)/ Laura Karpman
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Walt Disney Pictures)/ John Williams
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)/ Robbie Robertson
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) / Ludwig Göransson
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)/ Jerskin Fendrix
18. Mejor canción
- “American Symphony” (Netflix)/ “It Never Went Away” de Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)/ “I’m Just Ken” de Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.) / “What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- “Flamin’ Hot” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)/ “The Fire Inside” de Diane Warren
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)/ “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” de Scott George
19. Mejor documental
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” (National Geographic)/ Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp y John Battsek
- “The Eternal Memory” (MTV Documentary Films)
- “Four Daughters” (Kino Lorber)/ Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha
- “To Kill a Tiger” (National Film Board of Canada, NFB)/ Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim
- “20 Days in Mariupol” (PBS) / Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath
20. Mejor película extranjera
- “Io Capitano” -Italia- (01 Distribution)/ dir. Matteo Garrone
- “Perfect Days” -Japón- (Neon)/ dir. Wim Wenders
- “Society of the Snow” -España- (Netflix)/ dir. J.A. Bayona
- “The Teachers’ Lounge” -Alemania- (Sony Pictures Classics)/ dir. İlker Çatak
- “The Zone of Interest” -Reino Unido- (A24) ***/ dir. Jonathan Glazer
21. Mejor corto animado
- “Letter to a Pig” (Miyu Distribution)/ Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter
- “Ninety-Five Senses” (Documentary+)/ Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess
- “Our Uniform” (Distributor TBA)/ Yegane Moghaddam
- “Pachyderme” (Miyu Distribution)/ Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius
- “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” (ElectroLeague) / Dave Mullins y Brad Booker
22. Mejor corto documental
- “The ABCs of Book Banning” (MTV Documentary Films/Paramount+) / Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic
- “The Barber of Little Rock” (Story Syndicate)/ John Hoffman y Christine Turner
- “Island in Between” (The New York Times Op-Docs)/ S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien
- “The Last Repair Shop” (L.A. Times Studios/Searchlight Pictures)/ Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” (Walt Disney Pictures)/ Sean Wang y Sam Davis
23. Mejor corto live action
- “The After” (Netflix) / Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham
- “Invincible” (H264 Distribution)/ Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron
- “Knight of Fortune” (Jalabert Production)/ Lasse Lyskjær Noer y Christian Norlyk
- “Red, White and Blue” (Brandy Rivers/Industry Entertainment)/ Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” (Netflix)/ Wes Anderson y Steven Rales
Puedes ver más sobre los nominados al Oscar 2024 en la web oficial de la Academia.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
- ¿Qué comerán las estrellas en la fiesta del Oscar 2024? Un vistazo a su selecta carta
- Premios Oscar 2024: Así puedes seguir el evento por streaming si no tienes cable
- Oscar 2024: Descubre cómo y dónde ver las cintas nominadas a Mejor Película del año
- Oscar 2024: Juan Antonio Bayona, director de “La sociedad de la nieve”, habla de su nominación
- Oscar 2024: Ariana Grande y Ryan Gosling se suman a los presentadores de los premios
Contenido Sugerido
Contenido GEC