(From L, Front) Napoli's Mexican forward Hirving Lozano, Napoli's Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, Napoli's Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, Napoli's Italian defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Napoli's Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and (From L, Rear) Napoli's Uruguayan defender Mathias Olivera, Napoli's Italian goalkeeper Alex Meret, Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, Napoli's South Korean defender Min-jae Kim, Napoli's Cameroonian midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa and Napoli's Kosovan defender Amir Rrahmani pose for a team photo prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Salernitana on April 30, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. - Naples braces for its potential first Scudetto championship win in 33 years. With a 17 point lead at the top of Serie A, southern Italy's biggest club is anticipating its victory in the Scudetto for the first time since 1990. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE