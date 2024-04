Alianza Lima's midfielder Catriel Cabellos (L) and Cerro Porte�o's midfielder Fabrizio Peralta fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores group stage first leg football match between Paraguay's Cerro Porte�o and Peru's Alianza Lima at the La Nueva Olla stadium in Asuncion on April 10, 2024. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP)

/

NORBERTO DUARTE