Claudio Pizarro turns 45 today. 🇵🇪



- Oldest goalscorer in Bundesliga history

- First player to score a goal in the Bundesliga in 21 different calendar years

- Bremen's record goalscorer



Check out his reaction when he relived his first, which he scored in 1999. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DJsNrbmHfs