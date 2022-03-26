PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | ¿Quiénes serán los presentadores de los premios?
Los encargados de esta tarea serán Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Zoë Kravitz, entre otros.
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Alfombra roja
La alfombra roja se dará, aproximadamente, una hora y media antes del inicio de la ceremonia.
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Disposiciones por COVID-19
Se informó que, todos los nominados e invitados, deberán contar con dos pruebas PCR negativos para ingresar a la premiación.
Oscar 2022: lista de películas nominadas y dónde verlas en streaming
Toma nota y descubre dónde puedes ver en streaming todas estas películas antes de la entrega de los premios Oscar.
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Nominaciones
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor actor de reparto
• Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
• Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
• Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
• J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
• Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor actriz de reparto
• Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
• Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
• Judy Dench (“Belfast”
• Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
• Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor cortometraje animado
• “Affairs of the Art”
• “Bestia”
• “Boxballet”
• “Robin Robin”
• “The Windshield Wiper”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor diseño de vestuario
• “Cruella”
• “Cyrano”
• “Dune”
• “Nightmare Alley”
• “West Side Story”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor cortometraje de acción real
• “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
• “The Dress”
• “The Long Goodbye”
• “On My Mind”
• “Please Hold”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor banda sonora
• “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell
• “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
• “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
• “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias
• “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor sonido
• “Belfast”
• “Dune”
• “No Time to Die”
• “The Power of the Dog”
• “West Side Story”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor guion adaptado
• “CODA,” Siân Heder
• “Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
• “Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
• “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal
• “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor guion original
• “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh
• “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota
• “King Richard,” Zach Baylin
• “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson
• “The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor actor principal
• Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
• Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
• Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
• Will Smith (“King Richard”)
• Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor actriz principal
• Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
• Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
• Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
• Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
• Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor película animada
• “Encanto”
• “Flee”
• “Luca”
• “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
• “Raya and the Last Dragon”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor cinematografía
• “Dune,” Greig Fraser
• “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen
• “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
• “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel
• “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor película documental
• “Ascension”
• “Attica”
• “Flee”
• “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
• “Writing With Fire”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor corto documental
• “Audible”
• “Lead Me Home”
• “The Queen of Basketball”
• “Three Songs for Benazir”
• “When We Were Bullies”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor edición
• “Don’t Look Up”
• “Dune”
• “King Richard”
• “The Power of the Dog”
• “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor película internacional
• “Drive My Car” (Japón)
• “Flee” (Dinamarca)
• “The Hand of God” (Italia)
• “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bután)
• “The Worst Person in the World” (Noruega)
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor maquillaje y peinado
• “Coming 2 America”
• “Cruella”
• “Dune”
• “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
• “House of Gucci”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor canción original
• “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
• “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda
• “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison
• “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
• “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor diseño de producción
• “Dune”
• “Nightmare Alley”
• “The Power of the Dog”
• “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
• “West Side Story”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejores efectos visuales
• “Dune”
• “Free Guy”
• “No Time to Die”
• “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
• “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor director
• Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
• Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
• Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
• Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
• Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | Mejor película
• “Belfast”
• “CODA”
• “Don’t Look Up”
• “Drive My Car”
• “Dune”
• “King Richard”
• “Licorice Pizza”
• “Nightmare Alley”
• “The Power of the Dog”
• “West Side Story”
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | ¿Quiénes son las conductoras?
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes serán las responsables de conducir la premiación a lo mejor del cine.
Premios Oscar 2022 EN VIVO: la premiación a lo mejor del cine se dará este domingo 27 de marzo y podrás ver el minuto a minuto de la gala desde las 19:00 horas de Perú.
Conoce aquí toda la lista de ganadores a través de este directo de El Comercio.
PREMIOS OSCAR 2022 | ¿A qué hora se podrá ver la ceremonia?
La ceremonia podrá ser vista a través de la señal de TNT desde las 19:00 horas Perú de este domingo 27 de marzo.