Viña del Mar 2020: Mon Laferte y el ‘monstruo’ vibraron en un solo canto por Chile y en contra de Sebastián Piñera

A demonstrator is detained by riot police on February 24, 2020 during clashes which erupted in a protest against Chile's President Sebastian Pinera in the country's seaside resort of Vina del Mar, where the Vina del Mar International Music Festival- is being held. Chile will hold a referendum on April 26 to update the dictatorship-era constitution. The referendum was one of several concessions made by conservative Pinera to quell a four-month wave of protests over economic inequality that ignited across Chile in October. / AFP / JAVIER TORRES