A police van observe the car of a hostage taker seen parked under a Turkish airline plane on the tarmac at the airport in Hamburg, northern Germany on November 5, 2023. Air traffic at Hamburg airport remained suspended Sunday over a suspected hostage situation on the tarmac involving a child, local authorities said. A gunman rammed his car through the security area onto the apron where planes are parked on Saturday evening, firing two shots in the air and flinging two burning bottles out of the vehicle, police said. (Photo by NEWS5 / Schr�der / NEWS5 / AFP)

NEWS5 / SCHRODER