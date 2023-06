Police officers arrest protesting voters outside a polling station which remains closed following alleged threats and irregularities during general elections, in San Jose del Golfo, on the northern outskirts of Guatemala City on June 25, 2023. Residents of two Guatemalan municipalities confronted police officers who fired tear gas to break up protests over alleged anomalies in Sunday's general elections, authorities said. The incidents occurred in San Jose del Golfo, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital, where voting was suspended, as well as in San Martin Zapotitlan, south of Guatemala City, according to the electoral entity. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)

JOHAN ORDONEZ