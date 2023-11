Javier Milei, Argentina's president-elect, speaks during an election night rally at the party headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Libertarian outsider Milei won Argentina's presidency promising a radical shakeup to fix decades of policy mismanagement, a strategy that resonated with a populace suffering under a nosediving economy, a prolonged currency meltdown, and one of the worlds fastest inflation rates.

Anita Pouchard Serra