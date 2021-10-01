Netflix sigue siendo el streaming más famoso a nivel mundial. Por su gran y selecto contenido en películas y series, la plataforma sigue incrementando su cantidad de suscriptores al pasar de cada día. Sin embargo, aunque les disguste a sus usuarios, cada cierto tiempo elimina gran variedad de producciones. A continuación, repasamos cuáles y cuándo abandonarán el catálogo.
Netflix España
- ‘The Story of Diana’ (4/10)
- ‘Glacé’ (12/10)
- ‘La ciencia del riesgo’ (14/10)
- ‘A Year in Space’ (14/10)
- ‘Second 20′s’ (15/10)
- ‘Preso No. 1′ (26/10)
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de octubre
- ‘Benvenuto Presidente!’
- ‘Franca: Chaos and Creation’
- ‘Generation Iron 2′
- ‘Harud’
- ‘Killa’
- ‘Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross’
- ‘Verónica’
- ‘Mi gran noche’
- ‘Beyblade Burst’
- ‘Umrika’
- ‘World War II in Colour’
- ‘Reply 1994′
- ‘Reply 1997′
- ‘Reply 1998′
- ‘Let’s Eat’
- ‘Let’s Eat 2′
- ‘Bad Guy’
- ‘Oh my ghost’
- ‘First Kiss’
- ‘Tunnel’
- ‘Chicago Typewriter’
- ‘The Liar and his Lover’
- ‘Cheese in the Trap’
- ‘Little Singham: Kaal Ki Tabaahi’
- ‘Black Mass’
- ‘A Bittersweet Life’
- ‘The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day’
- ‘The Dark Knight’
- ‘Forrest Gump’
- ‘Flight’
- ‘Gravity’
- ‘The Wedding Ringer’
- ‘Stir of Echoes’
- ‘Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed’
- ‘SWAT: Under Siege’
- ‘Pain and Gain’
- ‘The Man from UNCLE’
- ‘Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission’
- ‘Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge’
- ‘Werewolf: The Beast Among Us’
- ‘Twister’
- ‘Sleepers’
- ‘The Prince of Egypt’
- ‘The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window’
- ‘The Attack’
- ‘Curious George’
- ‘Drag Me To Hell’
- ‘The Game’
- ‘Honey’
- ‘White Noise’
- ‘Mercy’
- ‘Lorenzo’s Oil’
Resto de octubre
- ‘Chappie’ (2/10)
- ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (4/10)
- ‘The Story of Diana’ (5/10)
- ‘Early Man’ (6/10)
- ‘The Frozen Dead’ (13/10)
- ‘Stunt Science’ (15/10)
- ‘Saint Seiya’ (15/10)
- ‘A Year in Space’ (15/10)
- ‘Second 20′s’ (16/10)
- ‘Preso No. 1′ (27/10)
- ‘Shine On with Reese’ (28/10)
