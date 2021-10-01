Conoce las películas que se irán de Netflix en octubre. (Foto: Netflix)
Conoce las películas que se irán de Netflix en octubre. (Foto: Netflix)
Redacción EC

sigue siendo el streaming más famoso a nivel mundial. Por su gran y selecto contenido en y , la plataforma sigue incrementando su cantidad de suscriptores al pasar de cada día. Sin embargo, aunque les disguste a sus usuarios, cada cierto tiempo elimina gran variedad de producciones. A continuación, repasamos cuáles y cuándo abandonarán el catálogo.

MIRA AQUÍ: Quiniela Nacional y Provincia: resultados de la lotería argentina, hoy jueves 30 de septiembre

Netflix España

  • ‘The Story of Diana’ (4/10)
  • ‘Glacé’ (12/10)
  • ‘La ciencia del riesgo’ (14/10)
  • ‘A Year in Space’ (14/10)
  • ‘Second 20′s’ (15/10)
  • ‘Preso No. 1′ (26/10)
MIRA AQUÍ: ‘El juego del calamar’: ¿qué se conoce del origen de la muñeca de la serie de Netflix?

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de octubre

  • ‘Benvenuto Presidente!’
  • ‘Franca: Chaos and Creation’
  • ‘Generation Iron 2′
  • ‘Harud’
  • ‘Killa’
  • ‘Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross’
  • ‘Verónica’
  • ‘Mi gran noche’
  • ‘Beyblade Burst’
  • ‘Umrika’
  • ‘World War II in Colour’
  • ‘Reply 1994′
  • ‘Reply 1997′
  • ‘Reply 1998′
  • ‘Let’s Eat’
  • ‘Let’s Eat 2′
  • ‘Bad Guy’
  • ‘Oh my ghost’
  • ‘First Kiss’
  • ‘Tunnel’
  • ‘Chicago Typewriter’
  • ‘The Liar and his Lover’
  • ‘Cheese in the Trap’
  • ‘Little Singham: Kaal Ki Tabaahi’
  • ‘Black Mass’
  • ‘A Bittersweet Life’
  • ‘The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day’
  • ‘The Dark Knight’
  • ‘Forrest Gump’
  • ‘Flight’
  • ‘Gravity’
  • ‘The Wedding Ringer’
  • ‘Stir of Echoes’
  • ‘Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed’
  • ‘SWAT: Under Siege’
  • ‘Pain and Gain’
  • ‘The Man from UNCLE’
  • ‘Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission’
  • ‘Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge’
  • ‘Werewolf: The Beast Among Us’
  • ‘Twister’
  • ‘Sleepers’
  • ‘The Prince of Egypt’
  • ‘The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window’
  • ‘The Attack’
  • ‘Curious George’
  • ‘Drag Me To Hell’
  • ‘The Game’
  • ‘Honey’
  • ‘White Noise’
  • ‘Mercy’
  • ‘Lorenzo’s Oil’

Resto de octubre

  • ‘Chappie’ (2/10)
  • ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (4/10)
  • ‘The Story of Diana’ (5/10)
  • ‘Early Man’ (6/10)
  • ‘The Frozen Dead’ (13/10)
  • ‘Stunt Science’ (15/10)
  • ‘Saint Seiya’ (15/10)
  • ‘A Year in Space’ (15/10)
  • ‘Second 20′s’ (16/10)
  • ‘Preso No. 1′ (27/10)
  • ‘Shine On with Reese’ (28/10)

VIDEO RECOMENDADO

Elenco de "Si nos dejas" habla de las telenovelas turcas
Elenco de "Si nos dejas" habla de las telenovelas turcas. (Fuente: El Comercio)

TE PUEDE INTERESAR


TAGS RELACIONADOS

NO TE PIERDAS

Contenido de El Comercio Perú