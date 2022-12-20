Gwent es uno de los videojuegos que son parte de la promoción de GOG.
Buenas noticias para los amantes del : una nueva promoción por Navidad de la tienda Good Old Games (GOG, por sus siglas en inglés) regala hasta 50 videojuegos de manera gratuita e indefinida.

Como se recuerda, la tienda virtual GOG es propiedad del reconocido estudio CD Projekt RED (creadores de The Witcher y Cyberpunk 2077) y se concentra en la venta de videojuegos antiguos. Asimismo, esta oferta por Fiestas envuelve una gran variedad de títulos, tanto modernos como antiguos.

Otro detalle resaltante es que solo necesitamos tener una cuenta de la plataforma GOG (es gratuito registrarse) y reclamar los juegos. Tras eso podemos descargarlos y jugar sin alguna restricción. Incluso no tiene el DRM (gestión de derechos digitales, en español), con lo que podremos darle a un amigo el juego sin tener que pagar nuevamente.

Entre los juegos gratuitos que se destacan encontramos a Ultima 4, Hellpoint, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, etc. Aquí te dejamos la lista completa:

  • Dink Smallwood HD
  • The Elder Scrolls: Arena
  • The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
  • Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut
  • Fall of Porcupine: Prologue
  • Urbek City Builder Prologue
  • Loria
  • Symphonia
  • OpenTTD
  • Samorost 1
  • POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
  • War Wind
  • Ascendant
  • Akalabeth: World of oom
  • Beneath a Steel Sky
  • Bio Menace
  • Cayne
  • Dagon: by H.P. Lovecraft
  • The Darkest Tales - Into the Nightmares
  • Delores: A Thimblewood Park Mini-Adventure
  • Doomdark’s Revenge
  • Eschalon: Book I
  • Flight of the Amazon Queen
  • GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
  • Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
  • Hellpoint: The Tespian Feast
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi
  • Janosik - Highlander Precision Platformer
  • Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
  • The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - Chapter 1 & 21
  • The Lords of Midnight
  • Lure of the Temptress
  • Martial Law
  • Nomads of Driftland
  • Our Life: Beginnings & Always
  • Overload - Playable Teaser
  • Quake II RTX
  • Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
  • Shores Unknown: Arrival
  • Sin Slayers: The First Sin
  • Stargunner
  • Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
  • Teenagent
  • Treasure Adventure Game
  • Tyrian 2000
  • Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
  • Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
  • World of Ultima: The Savage Empire

Cómo reclamar los 50 videojuegos gratuitos de GOG por Navidad

Para reclamar esta promoción solo debes y luego hacer clic . Una vez en el enlace, reclama los juegos que sean de tu agrado (o todos, simplemente). Cabe señalar que la tienda también ofrece otros títulos a menor precio.


