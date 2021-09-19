Premios Emmy 2021 EN VIVO: todos los pormenores de la gran gala de la televisión

La noche más esperada del año para los creadores de series y aficionados llegó. La septuagésima tercera gala de los Premios Emmy, a desarrollarse en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles, rendirá homenaje a los programas televisivos más destacados emitidos durante el último año.
Conducida por Cedric Antonio Kyles, más conocido como Cedric the Entertainer, en la gala se entregarán reconocimientos en las categorías más destacadas, como Mejor serie de drama, Mejor serie de comedia, Mejor actor principal, Mejor actriz principal, Mejor actor de reparto, Mejor actriz de reparto; etc.
Además de Cedric the Entertainer, los Premios Emmy 2021 serán entregados por reconocidas figuras como Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Kaley Cuoco, Beanie Feldstein, America Ferrera, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart,; etc.
A la alfombra roja de los Emmy 2021 llegaron invitados de la talla de Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Karamo Brown; etc.
Puedes revisar las fotos de la alfombra roja a continuación:
Premios Emmy 2021: horario para ver el evento
La premiación empezará a las 8:00 p.m. (hora del Este), lo cual se traduce a las 7:00 p.m. en el Perú.
Aquí una lista de la hora de comienzo de la importante gala en varios países de la región y el mundo.
- Estados Unidos: 8:00 p.m. (hora del Este) 5:00 p.m. (tiempo del Pacífico)
- Perú, Colombia y México: 7:00 p.m.
- Chile y Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- España: 2 a.m. del 20 de setiembre
¿Dónde ver la gala?
La ceremonia será transmitida por la cadena CBS en Estados Unidos. Mientras que, en los países de Latinoamérica, el evento podrá ser visto a través de TNT y TNT Series.
La lista completa de nominados
Mejor programa de variedades
- “Conan”
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Mejor programa de competencias
- “The Amazing Race”
- “Nailed It”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Mejor actriz principal de serie cómica
- Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Allison Janney, “Mom”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor actor principal de serie cómica
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- William H. Macy, “Shameless”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
Mejor serie cómica
- “Black-ish”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Emily in Paris”
- “Hacks”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “Pen15”
- “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actor principal en serie limitada, antológica o película para TV
- Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
- Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
- Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
- Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”
Mejor actriz principal en serie limitada, antológica o película para TV
- Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Mejor serie limitada o antológica
- “I May Destroy You”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
- “The Underground Railroad”
- “WandaVision”
Mejor actriz principal en serie de drama
- Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
- Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”
- Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Mejor actor principal en serie de drama
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
- Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
- Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie cómica
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
- Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
- Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
- Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie cómica
- Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
- Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
- Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
- O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
- Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
- Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
- Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
- Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
- Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
- Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
- Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
- Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, antológica o película de TV
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
- Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
- Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
- Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
- Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, antológica o película de TV
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
- Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
- Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
- Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
- Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
Mejor serie de drama
- “The Boys”
- “Bridgerton”
- “The Crown”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Pose”
- “This is Us”
Mejor serie de variedades (sketchs)
- “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
- “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor especial de variedades (en vivo)
- “Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”
- “The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”
- “The Oscars”
- “The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”
- “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”
Mejor especial de variedades (pregrabado)
- “Bo Burnham: Inside”
- “David Byrne’s American Utopia”
- “8:46” – Dave Chappelle
- “Friends: The Reunion”
- “Hamilton”
- “A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”
Mejor dirección de serie cómica
- “B Positive” (Episode: “Pilot”), Directed by James Burrows
- “The Flight Attendant” (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”), Directed by Susanna Fogel
- “Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Directed by Lucia Aniello
- “Mom” (Episode: “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”), Directed by James Widdoes
- “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Biscuits”), Directed by Zach Braff
- “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “The Hope that Kills You”), Directed by MJ Delaney
- Ted Lasso (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”), Directed by Declan Lowney
Mejor dirección de serie dramática
- “Bridgerton” (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water”), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson
- “The Crown” (Episode: “Fairytale”), Directed by Benjamin Caron
- “The Crown” (Episode: “War”), Directed by Jessica Hobbs
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “The Wilderness”), Directed by Liz Garbus
- “The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”), Directed by Jon Favreau
- “Pose” (Episode: “Series Finale”), Directed by Steven Canals
Mejor dirección de serie limitada o antológica
- “Hamilton,” Directed by Thomas Kail
- “I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Ego Death”), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel
- “I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”), Directed by Sam Miller
- “Mare of Easttown,” Directed by Craig Zobel
- “The Queen’s Gambit,” Directed by Scott Frank
- “The Underground Railroad,” Directed by Barry Jenkins
- “WandaVision,” Directed by Matt Shakman
Mejor guion de serie cómica
- “The Flight Attendant” (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”), Written by Steve Yockey
- “Girls5eva” (Episode: “Pilot”), Written by Meredith Scardino
- “Hacks” (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
- “PEN15” (Episode: “Play”), Written by Maya Erskine
- “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis
- “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “Pilot”), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly
Mejor guion de serie dramática
- “The Boys” (Episode: “What I Know”), Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine
- “The Crown” (Episode: “War”), Written by Peter Morgan
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Episode: “Home”), Written by Yahlin Chang
- “Lovecraft Country” (Episode: “Sundown”), Written by Misha Green
- “The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”), Written by Dave Filoni
- “The Mandalorian” (Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue”), Written by Jon Favreau
- “Pose” (Episode: “Series Finale”), Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy
Mejor guion de serie limitada o antológica
- “I May Destroy You,” Written by Michaela Coel
- “Mare of Easttown,” Written by Brad Ingelsby
- “The Queen’s Gambit,” Written by Scott Frank
- “WandaVision” (Episode: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron
- “WandaVision” (Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”), Written by Jac Schaeffer
- “WandaVision” (Episode: “Previously On”), Written by Laura Donney
Mejor guion de serie de variedades
- “The Amber Ruffin Show”
- “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “Saturday Night Live”
