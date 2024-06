(FILES) The logo of the UEFA Euro 2024 is seen at the Allianz Arena stadium during an open media day ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 European Football Championship, in Munich, southern Germany, on June 8, 2024. The Euro 2024 host stadium in Munich will display rainbow colours to celebrate Christopher Street Day, the city's pride weekend, UEFA confirmed to AFP on June 12, 2024. The stadium, which will host the opening match of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland, will be lit up in rainbow colours on June 22 and 23. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

ODD ANDERSEN