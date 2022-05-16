Sigue todos los partidos de hoy, martes 17 de mayo del 2022 a nivel local e internacional.
Redacción EC
¿Dónde ver ? Este martes 17 de mayo continúa la acción en el deporte rey y por ello en te mostramos los horarios y canales de transmisión de todos los . Vuelve la Copa Libertadores y Copa Sudamericana. Asimismo, puedes seguir en tiempo real los distintos resultados de la jornada futbolística.

PREMIER LEAGUE DE INGLATERRA

  • 13:45 | Southampton vs. Liverpool vía ESPN y STAR+

SERIE B DE ITALIA

  • 13:30 | Benevento vs. Pisa

COPA LIBERTADORES

  • 17:15 | Bragantino vs. Estudiantes vía STAR+
  • 17:15 | Caracas vs. The Strongest vía STAR+
  • 17:15 | Peñarol vs. Cerro Porteño vía ESPN 2 y STAR+
  • 19:30 | Boca vs. Corinthians vía STAR+
  • 19:30 | Flamengo vs. U. Católica vía STAR+
  • 19:30 | Sporting Cristal vs. Talleres vía ESPN 2 y STAR+

COPA SUDAMERICANA

  • 17:15 | Banfield vs. U. Católica vía STAR+
  • 17:15 | Ceará vs. General Caballero vía STAR+
  • 17:15 | Inter vs. I. Medellín vía STAR+
  • 19:30 | Atlético GO vs. Antofagasta vía ESPN
  • 19:30 | Junior vs. Oriente Petrolero vía STAR+
  • 19:30 | 9 de Octubre vs. Guairena FC vía ESPN

