Quién juega hoy, 29 de septiembre: horarios y canales para ver fútbol en vivo
Redacción EC
Redacción EC

¿Dónde y cómo ver ? Culminó la fecha FIFA, pero regresan las ligas en distintas partes del mundo. Por ello, en te mostramos la programación completa de horarios y canales TV para ver y seguir todos los , jueves 29 de septiembre del 2022.

LIGA 1 DE PERÚ

13:00 | Atlético Grau vs. Sport Boys

13:00 | Sporting Cristal vs. ADT Tarma vía GOLPERU

15:30 | Melgar vs. Binacional vía GOLPERU

LIGA PROFESIONAL ARGENTINA

13:30 | Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia LP vía AFA Play

COPA CHILE

15:30 | Cobreloa vs. Magallanes vía TNT Sports

TORNEO CLAUSURA DE COLOMBIA

20:00 | Santa Fe vs. Atlético Nacional vía Win Sports

