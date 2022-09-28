Quién juega hoy, 29 de septiembre: horarios y canales para ver fútbol en vivo

¿Dónde y cómo ver fútbol en vivo? Culminó la fecha FIFA, pero regresan las ligas en distintas partes del mundo. Por ello, en El Comercio te mostramos la programación completa de horarios y canales TV para ver y seguir todos los partidos de hoy, jueves 29 de septiembre del 2022.
LIGA 1 DE PERÚ
13:00 | Atlético Grau vs. Sport Boys
13:00 | Sporting Cristal vs. ADT Tarma vía GOLPERU
15:30 | Melgar vs. Binacional vía GOLPERU
LIGA PROFESIONAL ARGENTINA
13:30 | Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia LP vía AFA Play
COPA CHILE
15:30 | Cobreloa vs. Magallanes vía TNT Sports
TORNEO CLAUSURA DE COLOMBIA
20:00 | Santa Fe vs. Atlético Nacional vía Win Sports
