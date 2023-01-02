08:15
Así fue la llegada del ataúd de Pelé al estadio de Santos.
WATCH: #BNNBrazil Reports— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) January 2, 2023
The coffin containing @Pele's body was carried to the #Santos Stadium, where the football legend's farewell ceremony will take place today.
On the streets, fans greeted the funeral procession. #Pele #Brazil pic.twitter.com/KnfOsPhIKd
07:56
Bienvenido a la cobertura en vivo del funeral de Pelé. Conoce aquí todos los detalles del velorio y sigue la transmisión minuto a minuto.
Información sobre el funeral de Pelé.