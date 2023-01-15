Se acercan los Premios Oscar 2023, pero antes de la mayor gala del cine, hay otros eventos dedicados a rendir homenaje a los creadores de ficciones audiovisuales. Primero fueron los Globos de oro, y este domingo 15 d enero es turno de los Critic’s Choice Awards.
Critic’s Choice Awards 2023: ¿Dónde ver?
Latinoamérica (Televisión): Canales TNT y TNT Series
Streaming: HBO Max
Horarios
Estados Unidos: 7:00 (hora del este), 6:00 p.m. (central)
México: 6:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Perú: 7:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Nominaciones
Mejor película
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell – Los espíritus de la isla
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – La mujer del rey
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Mejor actor de reparto
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – Los espíritus de la isla
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – Los espíritus de la isla
- Ke Huy Quan – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – Los espíritus de la isla
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Stephanie Hsu – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Revelación
- Frankie Corio – Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall – Till
- Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
- Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink – The Whale
Mejor elenco
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempoe
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- La mujer del rey
- Women Talking
Mejor dirección
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Damien Chazelle – Babylon
- Todd Field – Tár
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Martin McDonagh – Los espíritus de la isla
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – La mujer del rey
- S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Mejor guion original
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Martin McDonagh – Los espíritus de la isla
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Mejor guion adaptado
- Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Mejor fotografía
- Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Roger Deakins – Imperio de la luz
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
- Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
- Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
- Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Mejor diseño de proucción
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
Mejor edición
- Tom Cross – Babylon
- Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Paul Rogers – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
- Monika Willi – Tár
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Shirley Kurata – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
- Gersha Phillips – La mujer del rey
- Mary Zophres – Babylon
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- The Whale
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor comedia
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Bros
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Mejor film animado
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Wendell & Wild
Mejor film en lengua extranjera
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Mejor canción
- “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- “New Body Rhumba” – Ruido de fondo
Mejor música
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Televisión
- Mejor serie - Drama
- Andor (Disney+)
- Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Better Call Saul (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- Euphoria (HBO Max)
- The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Yellowstone (Paramount+)
Mejor serie - Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (Star+)
- Barry (HBO Max)
- El oso (Star+)
- Better Things (FX)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)
- Reservation Dogs (Star+)
Mejor Miniserie
- The Dropout (Star+)
- Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
- The Girl from Plainville (Lionsgate+)
- The Offer (Paramount+)
- Pam & Tommy (Star+)
- Estación Once (HBO Max)
- This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
- Por mandato del cielo (Star+)
Mejor película para televisión
- Fresh (Star+)
- Depredador: La presa (Star+)
- Ray Donovan: The Movie (Paramount+)
- The Survivor (HBO Max)
- Three Months (Paramount+)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (Star+)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (Star+)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us (Star+)
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount+)
- Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Star+)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)
- Keegan-Michael Key – Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Star+)
- Jeremy Allen White – El oso (Star+)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate – Muertos para mí (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Mejor actor en miniserie
- Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield – Por mandato del cielo (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Star+)
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Mejor actriz en miniserie
- Julia Garner – Inventando a Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Star+)
- Amber Midthunder – Depredador: La presa (Star+)
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Paramount+)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Star+)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova – El señor de los anillos: los anillos de poder (Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (Star+)
- Matt Smith – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Milly Alcock – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
- Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (HBO Max)
- James Marsden – Muertos para mí (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
- Ayo Edebiri – El oso (Star+)
- Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (Prime Video)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie
- Murray Bartlett – Bienvenidos al Chippendales (Star+)
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
- Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
- Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Star+)
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)
- Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- 1899 (Netflix)
- Borgen (Netflix)
- Woo, una abogada extraordinaria (Netflix)
- Garcia! (HBO Max)
- The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
- Kleo (Netflix)
- La amiga estupenda (HBO Max)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Tehran (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie animada
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Star+)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Undone (Prime Video)
Mejor Talk Show
- The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Mejor especial de comedia
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
- Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
- Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)