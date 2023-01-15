En sentido horario, "Everything Everywhere All At Once", "Argentina 1985", "Aftersun" y "Avatar: The Way of Water"; nominadas a los Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2023.
/ A24/ Prime Video/ 20th Century Films
Redacción EC
Redacción EC

Se acercan los , pero antes de la mayor gala del cine, hay otros eventos dedicados a rendir homenaje a los creadores de ficciones audiovisuales. Primero fueron los Globos de oro, y este domingo 15 d enero es turno de los .

Critic’s Choice Awards 2023: ¿Dónde ver?

Latinoamérica (Televisión): Canales TNT y TNT Series

Streaming: HBO Max

Horarios

Estados Unidos: 7:00 (hora del este), 6:00 p.m. (central)

México: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Perú: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Nominaciones

Mejor película

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Elvis
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • RRR
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Mejor actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Colin Farrell – Los espíritus de la isla
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actriz

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Viola Davis – La mujer del rey
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till
  • Margot Robbie – Babylon
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson – Los espíritus de la isla
  • Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan – Los espíritus de la isla
  • Ke Huy Quan – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
  • Kerry Condon – Los espíritus de la isla
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Stephanie Hsu – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Revelación

  • Frankie Corio – Aftersun
  • Jalyn Hall – Till
  • Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
  • Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
  • Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
  • Sadie Sink – The Whale

Mejor elenco

  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempoe
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • La mujer del rey
  • Women Talking

Mejor dirección

  • James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Damien Chazelle – Babylon
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Martin McDonagh – Los espíritus de la isla
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood – La mujer del rey
  • S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Mejor guion original

  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Martin McDonagh – Los espíritus de la isla
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
  • Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Mejor guion adaptado

  • Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
  • Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Mejor fotografía

  • Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Roger Deakins – Imperio de la luz
  • Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
  • Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
  • Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Mejor diseño de proucción

  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Mejor edición

  • Tom Cross – Babylon
  • Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Paul Rogers – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
  • Monika Willi – Tár

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Shirley Kurata – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Catherine Martin – Elvis
  • Gersha Phillips – La mujer del rey
  • Mary Zophres – Babylon

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • The Whale

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • RRR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor comedia

  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Bros
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Mejor film animado

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red
  • Wendell & Wild

Mejor film en lengua extranjera

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Bardo
  • Close
  • Decision to Leave
  • RRR

Mejor canción

  • “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
  • “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
  • “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
  • “New Body Rhumba” – Ruido de fondo

Mejor música

  • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Michael Giacchino – The Batman
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans

Televisión

  • Mejor serie - Drama
  • Andor (Disney+)
  • Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
  • Better Call Saul (Netflix)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • Euphoria (HBO Max)
  • The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Yellowstone (Paramount+)

Mejor serie - Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (Star+)
  • Barry (HBO Max)
  • El oso (Star+)
  • Better Things (FX)
  • Ghosts (CBS)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)
  • Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Mejor Miniserie

  • The Dropout (Star+)
  • Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
  • The Girl from Plainville (Lionsgate+)
  • The Offer (Paramount+)
  • Pam & Tommy (Star+)
  • Estación Once (HBO Max)
  • This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
  • Por mandato del cielo (Star+)

Mejor película para televisión

  • Fresh (Star+)
  • Depredador: La presa (Star+)
  • Ray Donovan: The Movie (Paramount+)
  • The Survivor (HBO Max)
  • Three Months (Paramount+)
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (Star+)
  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (Star+)
  • Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
  • Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
  • Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
  • Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Mandy Moore – This Is Us (Star+)
  • Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount+)
  • Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

  • Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Star+)
  • Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)
  • Keegan-Michael Key – Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Star+)
  • Jeremy Allen White – El oso (Star+)
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

  • Christina Applegate – Muertos para mí (Netflix)
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
  • Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
  • Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en miniserie

  • Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
  • Andrew Garfield – Por mandato del cielo (FX)
  • Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
  • Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Star+)
  • Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Mejor actriz en miniserie

  • Julia Garner – Inventando a Anna (Netflix)
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Star+)
  • Amber Midthunder – Depredador: La presa (Star+)
  • Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Paramount+)
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Star+)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

  • Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova – El señor de los anillos: los anillos de poder (Prime Video)
  • Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
  • John Lithgow – The Old Man (Star+)
  • Matt Smith – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

  • Milly Alcock – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
  • Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
  • Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
  • Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
  • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
  • Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (HBO Max)
  • James Marsden – Muertos para mí (Netflix)
  • Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
  • Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

  • Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
  • Ayo Edebiri – El oso (Star+)
  • Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
  • Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (Prime Video)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie

  • Murray Bartlett – Bienvenidos al Chippendales (Star+)
  • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
  • Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
  • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
  • Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
  • Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie

  • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
  • Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
  • Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
  • Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Star+)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)
  • Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

  • 1899 (Netflix)
  • Borgen (Netflix)
  • Woo, una abogada extraordinaria (Netflix)
  • Garcia! (HBO Max)
  • The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
  • Kleo (Netflix)
  • La amiga estupenda (HBO Max)
  • Pachinko (Apple TV+)
  • Tehran (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie animada

  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Star+)
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
  • Undone (Prime Video)

Mejor Talk Show

  • The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Mejor especial de comedia

  • Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
  • Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
  • Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

