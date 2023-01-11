Este miércoles 11 de enero se anunciaron los nominados a los SAG Awards, los premios anuales del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla que serán entregados el 26 de febrero en el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles.

La gala es una parte importante de la temporada de premios, sirviendo, junto a los Golden Globes y los Critics’ Choice Awards, como preámbulo para la más popular ceremonia del Oscar. Aunque a diferencia de otros premios, los SAG Awards se enfocan únicamente en lo actoral, premiando interpretaciones y no cuestiones como dirección o efectos especiales.

Dos películas dominan las categorías fílmicas este año, con “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “Everything Everywhere All at Once” logrando cinco nominaciones.

Mientras tanto, en las categorías televisivas Netflix logra una clara ventaja con 12 nominaciones, con su serie “Ozark” en particular logrando cuatro de estas menciones.

Aquí la lista completa de los nominados:

CINE

Mejor elenco

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”.

Mejor actor

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustler”

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actor de reparto

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor elenco de dobles

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco de drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Mejor elenco de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Sam Elliot, “1883″

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “”Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amy Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Mejor elenco de dobles