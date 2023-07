Leelavathy Suppiah (L), sister of a convicted drug trafficker Tangaraju Suppiah, who is scheduled for execution, reacts during a press conference in Singapore on April 23, 2023. The family of a Singaporean man due to be hanged next week over a kilogram of cannabis pleaded for clemency from the authorities April 23 and urged a retrial. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

ROSLAN RAHMAN