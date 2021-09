70+ artists. 15 cities. 24 hours. On Sept. 25, watch #GlobalCitizenLive — a once-in-a-generation festival to defend the planet + defeat poverty, featuring performances by @ddlovato, @JLo, @bts_bighit, @ShawnMendes, @coldplay, & more. Here's how to tune in: https://t.co/RPpffZHiHw pic.twitter.com/MBF3XdG8eK