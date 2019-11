The @Car_of_the_Year 2020 shortlist of seven finalists is decided, in alphabetical order:

– BMW 1-series

– Ford Puma

– Peugeot 208

– Porsche Taycan

– Renault Clio

– Tesla Model 3

– Toyota Corolla

Prize giving @caroftheyear ceremony at Geneva #GIMS March 2nd 2020