"There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard."



Camille Vasquez begins her closing argument for #JohnnyDepp. Vasquez plays for the jury #AmberHeard's own words admitting she hit Depp.



WATCH #CourtTV LIVE - #DeppvHeard - https://t.co/tnYdPcDRMU pic.twitter.com/Iy4E14XAf6