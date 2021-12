This was a Poet — It is That

Distills amazing sense

From ordinary Meanings —

And Attar so immense

From the familiar species

That perished by the Door —

We wonder it was not Ourselves

Arrested it — before —

Of Pictures, the Discloser —

The Poet — it is He —

Entitles Us — by Contrast —

To ceaseless Poverty —

Of portion — so unconscious —

The Robbing — could not harm —

Himself — to Him — a Fortune —

Exterior — to Time —