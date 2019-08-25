Leonardo DiCaprio donó US$5 millones para salvar el Amazonas tras recientes incendios

El actor Leonardo DiCaprio sorprendió al mundo al donar US$5 millones para salvar el Amazonas, azotada por los incendios forestales registrados recientemente.
La donación del ganador de Oscar la realizó a través de una fundación ecológica de nombre Erath Alliance, la cual fue creada por él y filántropos como Laurene Powell Jobs y Brian Seth.
El registro de mayores donaciones a través del sitio web de Amazon Forest Fund. Según indicó el actor, el dinero estará destinado a las "comunidades indígenas y otros locales que trabajan para proteger la biodiversidad y la sostenibilidad de la vida en el Amazonas contra el fuego que actualmente está devastando la región".
A través de sus redes sociales, Leonardo DiCaprio inició esta campaña para salvar al “pulmón del mundo” y detalló que “el 100% de tu donación estará destinado a las personas que están trabajando sobre el terreno para proteger el Amazonas".
Además de las donaciones y el trabajo de recolección de fondos, el actor también ha formado parte de los documentales “Before the Flood” en 2016 y “And we go Green”, este último presentado al Festival de Cannes.
El objetivo de estas producciones es concientizar a las personas a darle mayor énfasis al cuidado del medio ambientes.
Respecto a los incendios registrados en la Amazonía, expertos brasileños indicaron que se ha dado un aumento del 84% de este tipo de incidentes a comparación de 2018.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
Leer comentarios ()