Leonardo DiCaprio donó US$5 millones para salvar el Amazonas tras recientes incendios

El actor Leonardo DiCaprio sorprendió al mundo al donar US$5 millones para salvar el Amazonas, azotada por los incendios forestales registrados recientemente.

La donación del ganador de Oscar la realizó a través de una fundación ecológica de nombre Erath Alliance, la cual fue creada por él y filántropos como Laurene Powell Jobs y Brian Seth.

El registro de mayores donaciones a través del sitio web de Amazon Forest Fund. Según indicó el actor, el dinero estará destinado a las "comunidades indígenas y otros locales que trabajan para proteger la biodiversidad y la sostenibilidad de la vida en el Amazonas contra el fuego que actualmente está devastando la región".

A través de sus redes sociales, Leonardo DiCaprio inició esta campaña para salvar al “pulmón del mundo” y detalló que “el 100% de tu donación estará destinado a las personas que están trabajando sobre el terreno para proteger el Amazonas".

Además de las donaciones y el trabajo de recolección de fondos, el actor también ha formado parte de los documentales “Before the Flood” en 2016 y “And we go Green”, este último presentado al Festival de Cannes.

El objetivo de estas producciones es concientizar a las personas a darle mayor énfasis al cuidado del medio ambientes.

Respecto a los incendios registrados en la Amazonía, expertos brasileños indicaron que se ha dado un aumento del 84% de este tipo de incidentes a comparación de 2018.