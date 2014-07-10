Emmy 2014: estos son todos los nominados

Los nominados a la 66 edición de los premios Emmy fueron dados a conocer hoy en una ceremonia realizada en North Hollywood, California, en la que participaron como presentadores los actores Mindy Kaling y Carson Daly. A continuación repasamos la lista de todos los nominados al máximo trofeo de la televisión estadounidense que se entregará el próximo 25 de agosto:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA Breaking Bad Downton Abbey Game of Thrones House of Cards Mad Men True Detective

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA The Big Bang Theory Louie Modern Family Orange Is the New Black Silicon Valley Veep

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom Jon Hamm, Mad Men Woody Harrelson, True Detective Matthew McConaughey, True Detective Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing on the Edge Martin Freeman, Fargo Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo Idris Elba, Luther Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: His Last Vow

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife Claire Danes, Homeland Robin Wright, House of Cards Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex Kerry Washington, Scandal

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor Minnie Driver, Return to Zero Kristen Wiig, The Spoils of Babylon Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA COMEDIA Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory Ricky Gervais, Derek Matt LeBlanc, Episodes Don Cheadle, House of Lies Louis C.K., Louie William H. Macy, Shameless

MEJOR ACTTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA COMEDIA Lena Dunham, Girls Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

MEJOR REALITY DE COMPETENCIA The Amazing Race Dancing With the Stars Project Runway So You Think You Can Dance Top Chef The Voice

MEJOR SERIE DE VARIEDADES The Colbert Report The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Jimmy Kimmel Live Real Time With Bill Maher Saturday Night Live The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

MEJORES MINISERIES American Horror Story: Coven Bonnie & Clyde Fargo Luther Treme The White Queen

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN Killing Kennedy Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight The Normal Heart Sherlock: His Las Vow The Trip to Bountiful

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad Jim Carter, Downton Abbey Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones Josh Charles, The Good Wife Mandy Patinkin, Homeland Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey Lena Headey, Game of Thrones Christine Baranski, The Good Wife Christina Hendricks, Mad Men

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA Paul Giamatti, Downton Abbey Dylan Baker, The Good Wife Reg E. Cathey, House of Cards Robert Morse, Mad Men Beau Bridges, Masters of Sex Joe Morton, Scandal

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA Margo Martindale, The Americans Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones Kate Mara, House of Cards Allison Janney, Masters of Sex Jane Fonda, The Newsroom Kate Burton, Scandal

MEJOR GUIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA Moira Walley-Beckett, Breaking Bad Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad David Benioff y D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones Beau Willimon, House of Cards Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UN DRAMA Tim Van Patten, Boardwalk Empire Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad David Evans, Downton Abbey Neil Marshall, Game of Thrones Carl Franklin, House of Cards Cary Joji Fukunaga, True Detective

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Adam Driver, Girls Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family Ty Burrell, Modern Family Fred Armisen, Portlandia Tony Hale, Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory Julie Bowen, Modern Family Allison Janney, Mom Kate Mulgrew, Orange Is the New Black Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Anna Chlumsky, Veep MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory Nathan Lane, Modern Family Steve Buscemi, Portlandia Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live Louis C.K., Saturday Night Live Gary Cole, Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA Natasha Lyonne, Orange Is the New Black Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live Joan Cusack, Shameless

MEJOR GUIÓN DE SERIE CÓMICA David Crane y Jeffrey Klarik, Episodes Louis C.K., Louie Liz Friedman y Jenji Kohan, Orange Is the New Black Alec Berg, Silicon Valley Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche y Armando Iannucci, Veep

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA Iain B. MacDonald, Episodes Paris Barclay, Glee Louis C.K., Louie Gail Mancuso, Modern Family Jodie Foster, Orange Is the New Black Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV Colin Hanks, Fargo Jim Parsons, The Normal Heart Joe Mantello, The Normal Heart Alfred Molina, The Normal Heart Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart Martin Freeman, Sherlock: His Last Vow

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV Frances Conroy, American Horror Story: Coven Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Coven Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Coven Allison Tolman, Fargo Ellen Burstyn, Flowers in the Attic Julia Roberts, The Normal Heart

MEJOR PROGRAMA PARA NIÑOS Degrassi Dog With a Blog Good Luck Charlie Nick News With Linda Ellerbee Family Secrets: When Violence Hits Home One Last Hug: Three Days at Grief Camp Wynton Marsalis – A YoungArts Masterclass

