Kylian Mbappé was in fantastic form against Real Madrid:



👌 70 touches

🥅 7 shots/4 on target

🔑 1 key pass

👟 40/46 accurate passes

💨 4/6 successful dribbles

⚔️ 6/9 duels won

⚖️ 1 penalty won

📈 8.4 SofaScore rating



