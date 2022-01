So happy to hear we are nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Music Video with "#BTS_Butter", and Best Fan ARMY at the 2022 @iHeartRadio Music Awards!



👉Find more: https://t.co/xjNNxaTXW8#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSARMY #BestFanARMY #Butter #BestMusicVideo #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/GbfdcWVM0M