Super Bowl 2019: Maroon 5 y su mensaje tras su presentación en el entretiempo

Maroon 5 fue la gran estrella del half time del Super Bowl 2019. La banda estadounidense se presentó en el Mercedes-Benz Stadium de la Ciudad de Atlanta junto a los raperos Travis Scott y Big Boi. Su vocalista, Adam Levine, compartió con sus seguidores un mensaje de agradecimiento.

► Maroon 5: revive la magnífica presentación de la banda en el Super Bowl | FOTOS

► Maroon 5 EN VIVO Halftime Show del Super Bowl: ver medio tiempo del Patriots vs Rams por la final de la NFL 2019

En una reciente publicación en Instagram, Levine se mostró agradecido con la oportunidad de liderar el show del entretiempo en el Super Bowl 2019. Acompañada de una foto del público que representaba la palabra "One" por medio de luces, el vocalista de Maroon 5 expresó lo siguiente:

"Cuando aceptamos la responsabilidad de actuar en el SBHTS, saqué mi pluma para escribir. Algunas de las palabras que me vinieron en ese momento finalmente llegaron a las increíbles linternas que volaron alto y bajo esta noche. Agradecemos al universo esta oportunidad histórica de tocar en el escenario más grande del mundo. Agradecemos a nuestros fans por hacer posible nuestros sueños. Y agradecemos a nuestros críticos por siempre empujarnos a hacerlo mejor. One Love", escribió.

Además, Adam Levine realizó una lista de las palabras que le vinieron a la mente por el gran momento vivido como "perdonar, reír, llorar, sonreír, compartir, vivir, soportar, abrazar, recordar, iluminar, preservar, inspirar", entre otras.



Maroon 5 presentó en vivo sus éxitos como "The big game", "This love", "Girls like you", "She will be loved", "Sugar" y "Moves like Jagger".