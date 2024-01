🚨🇯🇵BREAKING: 27 EARTHQUAKES HIT JAPAN ON NEW YEARS DAY



Japan has reported 27 different earthquakes, from 7.6 to 3.5, causing extensive damage to buildings and infastructure.



Tsunami alerts for waves as high as two-story buildings.



Source: Japan Meteorological Agency

