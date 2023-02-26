El pasado viernes 24 de febrero, los Jonas Brothers lanzaron su “tarjeta de presentación” para su nuevo disco. Se trata de una canción llamada “Wings”, que a pesar de durar menos de dos minutos, bastó para emocionar a todos sus fans.

Este tema estará incluido en “The Album”, su próximo proyecto discográfico que será lanzado el próximo 12 de mayo, y que según lo escuchado, tendría una mezcla de ritmos entre pop, R&B y funk.

Si bien para escuchar el álbum completo, aún faltan unos meses, las fanáticas ya se han creado bastantes expectativas con “Wings”, pues según los comentarios, la canción tiene una línea de bajos muy funky, que combinado con la voz de Joe, Nick y Kevin, le da al sencillo un espíritu como los hits de Michael Jackson y Bee Gees.

Recordamos que el trío de hermanos anunció a finales de este mes de febrero que el lanzamiento de “The Album” se retrasaría una semana con respecto a lo inicialmente previsto, ya que el grupo quería asegurarse de un lanzamiento completo en todas las plataformas y formatos posibles.

Según informa Los 40, el nuevo disco del trío estará compuesto por 12﻿ canciones, de las que sólo hay una colaboración confirmada: Jon Bellion en el tema “Walls”.

LETRA DE “WINGS”

You are the one the sun the light of day

You are the wings I need to fly away

When you give me love I feel it, I feel it, I feel like

I ran through the ceiling, the ceiling, the ceiling

No my life it never had a meaning, a meaning, a meaning

You gave me a reason you’ve got me believing you’re making me say

You are the one the sun the light of day

You are the wings I need to fly away

When you give me love when you give me love I feel it, I feel it It feels like

I ran through the ceiling, the ceiling, the ceiling

No my life it never had a meaning, a meaning, a meaning

You gave me a reason you’ve got me believing you’re making me say

You are the wings I need to fly away (the wings I need to fly)

You are the wings I need to fly away

It was you, it was you, it was you from the very start

Always knew, always knew

You know you gave me a reason you’ve got me believing you’re making me say

You are the one the sun the light of day

You are the wings that need to fly away