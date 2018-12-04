The Game Awards 2018 anunció al fin la lista de nominados a videojuego del año. Red Dead Redemption 2 y God of War parten como favoritos con 8 nominaciones cada uno. Les sigue muy de cerca Spider-Man, que cuenta con 7 candidaturas.

The Game Awards 2018 anunciará el 6 de diciembre a los ganadores finales en un evento a realizarse en el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, Estados Unidos.



La entrega de los premios The Game Awards 2018 se podrá seguir desde 40 plataformas, incluyendo YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Mixer, Steam TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox Live y más.

Los nominados fueron anunciados de la siguiente manera:

Aquí la lista completa de los nominados The Game Awards 2018:



►JUEGO DEL AÑO

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

►MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11

►MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

►MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL

Dragon Quest XI

Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire



►MEJOR JUEGO EN ACTIVO

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege



►MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN UN VIDEOJUEGO

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2



►MEJOR NARRATIVA

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2



►MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn



►MEJOR BANDA SONORA/MÚSICA

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2



►MEJOR DISEÑO SONORO

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2



►MEJOR ACTUACIÓN

Bryan Dechart como Connor (Detroit: Become Human)

Christopher Judge como Kratos (God of War)

Melissanthi Mahut como Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)

Roger Clark como Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption II)

Yuri Lowenthal como Peter Parker (Marvel’s Spider-Man)



►JUEGOS PARA EL IMPACTO

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories



► MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE

Celeste

Dead Cells

Intro the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger



► MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES

Donut County

Florence

Fortnite

PUBG MOBILE

Reigns: Game of Thrones



► MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL/REALIDAD AUMENTADA

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect



► MEJOR JUEGO DE LUCHA

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soul Calibur VI

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition



► MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party



►Mejor juego de estrategia:

The Banner Saga 3

Battleteach

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Valkyria Chronicles 4



► Mejor juego de deportes/carreras:

FIFA 19

Forza Horizon 4

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019



►Mejor juego multiplayer:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Sea of Thieves



►Mejor juego estudiantil:

Combat 2018

Dash Quasar

JERA

LIFF

RE: Charge



►Mejor debut de juego indie:

Donut County

Florence

Moss

The Messenger

Yoku’s Island Express



►Mejor juego esports:

CSGO

DOTA2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch



► MEJOR JUGADOR ESPORT

SonicFox

Tokido

Uzi

s1mple

JjoNak



