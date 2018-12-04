The Game Awards 2018 anunci\u00f3 al fin la lista de nominados a videojuego del a\u00f1o. Red Dead Redemption 2 y God of War parten como favoritos con 8 nominaciones cada uno. Les sigue muy de cerca Spider-Man, que cuenta con 7 candidaturas. The Game Awards 2018 anunciar\u00e1 el 6 de diciembre a los ganadores finales en un evento a realizarse en el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, Estados Unidos.La entrega de los premios The Game Awards 2018 se podr\u00e1 seguir desde 40 plataformas, incluyendo YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Mixer, Steam TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox Live y m\u00e1s. Sigue el EN VIVO aqu\u00ed: Los nominados fueron anunciados de la siguiente manera: Aqu\u00ed la lista completa de los nominados The Game Awards 2018:\u25baJUEGO DEL A\u00d1OAssassin\u2019s Creed Odyssey Celeste God of War Marvel\u2019s Spider-Man Monster Hunter: World Red Dead Redemption 2 \u25baMEJOR JUEGO DE ACCI\u00d3NCall of Duty: Black Ops 4Dead CellsDestiny 2: ForsakenFar Cry 5Mega Man 11 \u25baMEJOR JUEGO DE ACCI\u00d3N/AVENTURAAssassin\u2019s Creed: OdysseyGod of WarMarvel\u2019s Spider-ManRed Dead Redemption 2Shadow of the Tomb Raider \u25baMEJOR JUEGO DE ROLDragon Quest XIMonster Hunter: WorldNi no Kuni IIOctopath TravelerPillars of Eternity II: Deadfire\u25baMEJOR JUEGO EN ACTIVODestiny 2: ForsakenFortniteNo Man\u2019s SkyOverwatchTom Clancy\u2019s Rainbow Six Siege\u25baMEJOR DIRECCI\u00d3N EN UN VIDEOJUEGOA Way OutDetroit: Become HumanGod of WarMarvel\u2019s Spider-ManRed Dead Redemption 2\u25baMEJOR NARRATIVADetroit: Become HumanGod of WarLife is Strange 2: Episode 1Marvel\u2019s Spider-ManRed Dead Redemption 2\u25baMEJOR DIRECCI\u00d3N ART\u00cdSTICAAssassin\u2019s Creed OdysseyGod of WarOctopath TravelerRed Dead Redemption 2Return of the Obra Dinn\u25baMEJOR BANDA SONORA/M\u00daSICACelesteGod of WarMarvel\u2019s Spider-ManNi no Kuni II: Revenant KingdomOctopath TravelerRed Dead Redemption 2\u25baMEJOR DISE\u00d1O SONOROCall of Duty: Black Ops 4Forza Horizon 4God of WarMarvel\u2019s Spider-ManRed Dead Redemption 2\u25baMEJOR ACTUACI\u00d3NBryan Dechart como Connor (Detroit: Become Human)Christopher Judge como Kratos (God of War)Melissanthi Mahut como Kassandra (Assassin\u2019s Creed Odyssey)Roger Clark como Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption II)Yuri Lowenthal como Peter Parker (Marvel\u2019s Spider-Man)\u25baJUEGOS PARA EL IMPACTO11-11 Memories RetoldCelesteFlorenceLife is Strange 2The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories\u25ba MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTECelesteDead CellsIntro the BreachReturn of the Obra DinnThe Messenger\u25ba MEJOR JUEGO PARA M\u00d3VILESDonut CountyFlorenceFortnitePUBG MOBILEReigns: Game of Thrones\u25ba MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL/REALIDAD AUMENTADAASTRO BOT Rescue MissionBeat SaberFirewall Zero HourMossTetris Effect\u25ba MEJOR JUEGO DE LUCHABlazBlue: Cross Tag BattleDragon Ball FighterZSoul Calibur VIStreet Fighter V Arcade Edition\u25ba MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIARMario Tennis AcesNintendo LaboOvercooked 2Starlink: Battle for AtlasSuper Mario Party\u25baMejor juego de estrategia:The Banner Saga 3BattleteachFrostpunkInto the BreachValkyria Chronicles 4\u25ba Mejor juego de deportes/carreras:FIFA 19Forza Horizon 4Mario Tennis AcesNBA 2K19Pro Evolution Soccer 2019\u25baMejor juego multiplayer:Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIIDestiny 2: ForsakenFortniteMonster Hunter: WorldSea of Thieves\u25baMejor juego estudiantil:Combat 2018Dash QuasarJERALIFFRE: Charge\u25baMejor debut de juego indie:Donut CountyFlorenceMossThe MessengerYoku\u2019s Island Express\u25baMejor juego esports: CSGODOTA2FortniteLeague of LegendsOverwatch\u25ba MEJOR JUGADOR ESPORTSonicFoxTokidoUzis1mpleJjoNak S\u00edguenos en Twitter: