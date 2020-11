View this post on Instagram

Introducing our RUMI FW2021 collection inspired in the stone forests of Peru. RUMI means "rock" or "stone" in Quechua, the ancient language of the Inca empire. ✨ . Fittingly a timeless yet vibrant and trendy collection that pays tribute to nature and its fascinating formations and textures inspiring our imagination to flow, telling stories from ancient times relevant today. In the highlands of the Andres in Peru Pacha mama "mother earth"🤲 is the ultimate force of life and all gods are imagined as part of the nature from mountain peak to the powerful river. . . . The Inka sweater, with its textured crochet sleeves and soft touch, is one of our favorites and this Amazon green brings us joy this autumn. 🍁🍂 . . . . . . _Photography @javierfalconchavez _Model @independent.mgmt @michelee.oliveiraa _Art Direction & Styling @angelakusen _Hair & Make up @_siento_tu_fuego_