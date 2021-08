Erling Haaland has scored 42 goals in 44 Bundesliga matches. He scored two today.



Marco Reus scored his 100th Bundesliga goal for BVB.



Gio Reyna & Thorgan Hazard were on the score sheet too.



Enjoy the highlights of BVB 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt | #BVBSGE| pic.twitter.com/Jl2KB141P6