Redacción EC
Globos de Oro 2023: sigue el minuto a minuto aquí de la ceremonia

La premiación volverá a las pantallas de todo el mundo este año después de un gran número de escándalos en el pasado.



15:41

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – DRAMA

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
15:40

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO EN CUALQUIER PELÍCULA

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
15:39

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
15:38

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
15:37

MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A knieves out mystery
  • Triangle of sadness
15:36

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A knieves out mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
15:36

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
15:30

Este martes 10 de enero se lleva a cabo la edición 80 de los premios Globo de Oro en el The Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles. Puedes ver el minuto a minuto en esta nota de El Comercio.



