Globos de Oro 2023: sigue el minuto a minuto aquí de la ceremonia
La premiación volverá a las pantallas de todo el mundo este año después de un gran número de escándalos en el pasado.
15:41
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN – DRAMA
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
15:40
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UN PAPEL SECUNDARIO EN CUALQUIER PELÍCULA
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
15:39
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
15:38
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
15:37
MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A knieves out mystery
- Triangle of sadness
15:36
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A knieves out mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
15:36
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
15:30
Este martes 10 de enero se lleva a cabo la edición 80 de los premios Globo de Oro en el The Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles. Puedes ver el minuto a minuto en esta nota de El Comercio.
Este martes 10 de enero se lleva a cabo la edición 80 de los premios Globo de Oro en el The Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles. Puedes ver el minuto a minuto en esta nota de El Comercio.