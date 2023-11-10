La Academia de la Grabación anunció la emocionante lista de artistas, álbumes y canciones que competirán por los codiciados trofeos en la 66ª ceremonia anual de los Premios Grammy. El evento está programado para el 4 de febrero de 2024 en el Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles, prometiendo una noche repleta de emociones y destacando lo mejor de la música actual.
La cantante SZA se posiciona como la principal nominada, acumulando un impresionante total de nueve nominaciones, todas gracias a su aclamado álbum “SOS”, que dominó el Billboard 200 durante 10 semanas consecutivas.
Entre los destacados de la lista se encuentran Victoria Monét con siete nominaciones, seguida de cerca por Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo y Taylor Swift, todos con seis nominaciones cada uno. Por otro lado, las canciones de la película “Barbie” se llevaron la atención con 11 nominaciones en siete categorías.
Con el productor Jack Antonoff y el ingeniero Serban Ghenea también en la lista de principales nominados, la 66ª edición de los Premios Grammy promete ser una noche inolvidable que reconocerá las grabaciones destacadas desde el 1 de octubre de 2022 hasta el 15 de septiembre de 2023.
¿Quiénes son los nominados?
La canción del año
- “A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey y Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” (De “Barbie: The Album”), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein y Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang y Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
- “Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Record del año
- “Worship,” Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Álbum del año
- “World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
- “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
- “SOS,” SZA
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Productor del año, no clásico
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo pop
- “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
- “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- “Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson
- “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
- “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
- “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
- “Loading,” James Blake
- “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
- “Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
- “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. y Flowdan
Mejor grabación de baile pop
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
- “Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
- “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
- “One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- “Rush,” Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica
- “Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake
- “For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers
- “Actual Life 3 (1 de enero - 9 de septiembre de 2022),” Fred nuevamente...
- “Kx5,” Kx5
- “Quest for Fire,” Skrillex
Mejor interpretación de rock
- “Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
- “Rescued,” Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Mejor interpretación de metales
- “Bad Man,” Disturbed
- “Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost
- “72 Seasons,” Metallica
- “Hive Mind,” Slipknot
- “Jaded,” Spiritbox
Mejor canción de rock
- “Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards y Andrew Watt, compositores (The Rolling Stones)
- “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore y Troy Van Leeuwen, compositores (Queens of the Stone Age)
- “Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers y Lucy Dacus, compositores (boygenius)
- “Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett y Pat Smear, compositores (Foo Fighters)
Mejor álbum de rock
- “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters
- “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet
- “72 Seasons,” Metallica
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
- “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- “Belinda Says,” Alvvays
- “Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It,” boygenius
- “A&W,” Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why,” Paramore
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz
- “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional
- “Simple,” Babyface featuring Coco Jones
- “Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
- “Hollywood,” Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét
- “Good Morning,” PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol
- “Love Language,” SZA
Mejor canción de R&B
- “Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster y Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
- “Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper y Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)
- “ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba y Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- “On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre y Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- “Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe y Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- “Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack
- “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy
- “Nova,” Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
- “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
- “SOS,” SZA
Mejor álbum de R&B
- “Girls Night Out,” Babyface
- “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones
- “Special Occasion,” Emily King
- “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
- “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker
Mejor interpretación de rap
- “The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter,” Black Thought
- “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players,” Coi Leray
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention,” Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Low,” SZA
Mejor canción de rap
- “Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- “Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- “Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)
Mejor álbum de rap
- “Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Michael,” Killer Mike
- “Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin
- “King’s Disease III,” Nas
- “Utopia,” Travis Scott
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
- “A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba
- “For Your Consideration’24 - The Album,” Prentice Powell and Shawn William
- “Grocery Shopping With My Mother,” Kevin Powell
- “The Light Inside,” J. Ivy
- “When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet
Mejor interpretación de jazz
- “Movement 18′ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
- “Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
- “Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone featuring the Baylor Project and Russell Ferranté
- “But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding
- “Tight,” Samara Joy
Mejor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
- “For Ella 2,” Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
- “Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding
- “Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke
- “Mélusine,” Cécile McLorin Salvant
- “How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis
Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz
- “The Source,” Kenny Barron
- “Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin
- “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone
- “The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs
- “Dream Box,” Pat Metheny
Mejor álbum de gran conjunto de jazz
- “The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo,” ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
- “Dynamic Maximum Tension,” Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
- “Basie Swings the Blues,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart
- “Olympians,” Vince Mendoza and Metropole Orkest
- “The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions,” Mingus Big Band
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
- “Quietude,” Eliane Elias
- “My Heart Speaks,” Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
- “Vox Humana,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
- “Cometa,” Luciana Souza and Trio Corrente
- “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2,” Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- “Love in Exile,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- “Quality Over Opinion,” Louis Cole
- “SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree,” Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- “Live at the Piano,” Cory Henry
- “The Omnichord Real Book,” Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional
- “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway
- “Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones
- “Bewitched,” Laufey
- “Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix
- “Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen
- “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” (Various Artists)
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- “As We Speak,” Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
- “On Becoming,” House of Waters
- “Jazz Hands,” Bob James
- “The Layers,” Julian Lage
- “All One,” Ben Wendel
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
- “Kimberly Akimbo,” John Clancy, David Stone and Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Parade,” Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen and Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer and lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)
- “Shucked,” Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally and Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Some Like It Hot,” Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen and Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail and Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)
Mejor interpretación country en solitario
- “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
- “Buried,” Brandy Clark
- “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
- “The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
- “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Mejor interpretación de dúo o grupo country
- “High Note,” Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings
- “Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
- “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
- “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill and Paul Franklin
- “Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton
Mejor canción country
- “Buried,” Brandy Clark and Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
- “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves)
- “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers and Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
- “Last Night,” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
- “White Horse,” Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Mejor álbum country
- “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini
- “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne
- “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
- “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers
- “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson
Mejor interpretación de raíces americanas
- “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
- “Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
- “You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
- “Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell
Mejor interpretación americana
- “Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers
- “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
- “King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- “The Returner,” Allison Russell
Mejor canción de raíces americanas
- “Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, songwriters (The War and Treaty)
- “California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol and Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings featuring Willie Nelson)
- “Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)
- “Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile)
- “The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Mejor álbum americano
- “Brandy Clark,” Brandy Clark
- “The Chicago Sessions,” Rodney Crowell
- “You’re the One,” Rhiannon Giddens
- “Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- “The Returner,” Allison Russell
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
- “Radio John: Songs of John Hartford,” Sam Bush
- “Lovin’ of the Game,” Michael Cleveland
- “Mighty Poplar,” Mighty Poplar
- “Bluegrass,” Willie Nelson
- “Me/And/Dad,” Billy Strings
- “City of Gold,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- “Ridin’,” Eric Bibb
- “The Soul Side of Sipp,” Mr. Sipp
- “Life Don’t Miss Nobody,” Tracy Nelson
- “Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge,” John Primer
- “All My Love for You,” Bobby Rush
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- “Death Wish Blues,” Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton
- “Healing Time,” Ruthie Foster
- “Live in London,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- “Blood Harmony,” Larkin Poe
- “LaVette!,” Bettye LaVette
Mejor álbum folklórico
- “Traveling Wildfire,” Dom Flemons
- “I Only See the Moon,” the Milk Carton Kids
- “Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live),” Joni Mitchell
- “Celebrants,” Nickel Creek
- “Jubilee,” Old Crow Medicine Show
- “Seven Psalms,” Paul Simon
- “Folkocracy,” Rufus Wainwright
Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales
- “New Beginnings,” Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
- “Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
- “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola,” Lost Bayou Ramblers and Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
- “Made in New Orleans,” New Breed Brass Band
- “Too Much to Hold,” New Orleans Nightcrawlers
- “Live at the Maple Leaf,” the Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Mejor interpretación/canción gospel
- “God Is Good,” Stanley Brown featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard and Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard and Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans and Marvin L. Winans, songwriters
- “Lord Do It for Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez and Kerry Douglas, songwriters
- “God Is,” Melvin Crispell III
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- “Believe,” Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley and Blessing Offor, songwriters
- “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) (Live),” Cody Carnes
- “Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle and Jason Ingram, songwriters
- “Love Me Like I Am,” For King & Country featuring Jordin Sparks
- “Your Power,” Lecrae and Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis and Naomi Raine, songwriters
Mejor álbum de gospel
- “I Love You,” Erica Campbell
- “Hymns (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “The Maverick Way,” Maverick City Music
- “My Truth,” Jonathan McReynolds
- “All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett
Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana Contemporánea
- “My Tribe,” Blessing Offor
- “Emanuel,” Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
- “Lauren Daigle,” Lauren Daigle
- “Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae
- “I Believe,” Phil Wickham
Mejor álbum de Roots Gospel
- “Tribute to the King,” the Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- “Echoes of the South,” Blind Boys of Alabama
- “Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times,” Becky Isaacs Bowman
- “Meet Me at the Cross,” Brian Free & Assurance
- “Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light,” Gaither Vocal Band
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
- “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán
- “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor
- “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas
- “La Neta,” Pedro Capó
- “Don Juan,” Maluma
- “X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro
- “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G
- “Data,” Tainy
Mejor Álbum de Rock Latino o Alternativo
- “Martínez,” Cabra
- “Leche De Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico
- “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes
- “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade
- “EADDA9223,” Fito Paez
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluyendo Tejano)
- “Bordado a Mano,” Ana Bárbara
- “La Sánchez,” Lila Downs
- “Motherflower,” Flor de Toloache
- “Amor Como en Las Películas De Antes,” Lupita Infante
- “Génesis,” Peso Pluma
Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical
- “Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022),” Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado and Orquesta
- “Voy a Ti,” Luis Figueroa
- “Niche Sinfónico,” Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
- “Vida,” Omara Portuondo
- “Mimy & Tony,” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- “Escalona Nunca se Había Grabado Así,” Carlos Vives
Mejor interpretación musical mundial
- “Shadow Forces,” Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily
- “Alone,” Burna Boy
- “Feel,” Davido
- “Milagro y Disastre,” Silvana Estrada
- “Abundance in Millets,” Falu and Gaurav Shah (featuring PM Narendra Modi)
- “Pashto,” Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
- “Todo Colores,” Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas
Mejor interpretación de música africana
- “Amapiano,” Asake and Olamide
- “City Boys,” Burna Boy
- “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys
- “Rush,” Ayra Starr
- “Water,” Tyla
Mejor álbum de música global
- “Epifanías,” Susana Baca
- “History,” Bokanté
- “I Told Them…,” Burna Boy
- “Timeless,” Davido
- “This Moment,” Shakti
Mejor Álbum de Reggae
- “Born for Greatness,” Buju Banton
- “Simma,” Beenie Man
- “Cali Roots Riddim 2023,” Collie Buddz
- “No Destroyer,” Burning Spear
- “Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley & Antaeus
Mejor álbum New Age, Ambient o Chant
- “Aquamarine,” Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- “Moments of Beauty,” Omar Akram
- “Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks),” Ólafur Arnalds
- “Ocean Dreaming Ocean,” David Darling and Hans Christian
- “So She Howls,” Carla Patullo featuring Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet
Mejor Álbum de Música Infantil
- “Ahhhhh!,” Andrew & Polly
- “Ancestars,” Pierce Freelon and Nnenna Freelon
- “Hip Hope for Kids!,” DJ Willy Wow!
- “Taste the Sky,” Uncle Jumbo
- “We Grow Together Preschool Songs,” 123 Andrés
Mejor álbum de comedia
- “I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah
- “I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes
- “Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock
- “Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman
- “What’s in a Name?,” Dave Chappelle
Mejor grabación de audiolibro, narración y narración de cuentos
- “Big Tree,” Meryl Streep
- “Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” William Shatner
- “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin
- “It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism,” Senator Bernie Sanders
- “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama
Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales
- “Aurora” (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- “Barbie: The Album” (Various Artists)
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By” (Various Artists)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″ (Various Artists)
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Weird Al Yankovic)
Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
- “Barbie” - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - Ludwig Göransson, composer
- “The Fabelmans” - John Williams, composer
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” - John Williams, composer
- “Oppenheimer” - Ludwig Göransson, composer
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” - Sarah Schachner, composer
- “God of War Ragnarök” - Bear McCreary, composer
- “Hogwarts Legacy” - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy, and Chuck E. Myers “Sea,” composers
- “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers
- “Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical” - Jess Serro, Tripod, and Austin Wintory, composers
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- “Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album” - Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
- “Dance the Night” from “Barbie: The Album” - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie: The Album” - Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
- “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By” - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty, and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie: The Album” - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Mejor vídeo musical
- “I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles) - Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin, and Laura Thomas, video producers
- “In Your Love” (Tyler Childers) - Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton, and Whitney Wolanin, video producers
- “What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish) - Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, and David Moore, video producers
- “Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar) - Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers
- “Rush” (Troye Sivan) - Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer
Mejor película musical
- “Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie) - Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer
- “How I’m Feeling Now” (Lewis Capaldi) - Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis, and Alice Rhodes, video producers
- “Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour” (Kendrick Lamar) - Mike Carson, Dave Free, and Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke, and Jamie Rabineau, video producers
- “I Am Everything” (Little Richard) - Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman, and Liz Yale Marsh, video producers
- “Dear Mama” (Tupac Shakur) - Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins, and Stef Smith, video producers
Mejor paquete de grabación
- “The Art of Forgetting” - Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)
- “Cadenza 21′” - Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza 21′)
- “Electrophonic Chronic” - Perry Shall, art director (The Arcs)
- “Gravity Falls” - Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breeck)
- “Migration” - Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)
- “Stumpwork” - Luke Brooks and James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)
Mejor paquete en caja o edición especial limitada
- “The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel” - Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy, and Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)
- “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project” - Jeri Heiden and John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)
- “Gieo” - Duy Dao, art director (Ngot)
- “Inside: Deluxe Box Set” - Bo Burnham and Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)
- “Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition” - Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)
Mejores notas del álbum
- “Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)” - Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
- “I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn” - Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)
- “Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions” - Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)
- “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971″ - Jeff Place and John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)
- “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” - Robert Gordon and Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Mejor álbum histórico
- “Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17″ - Steve Berkowitz and Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw, and Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bob Dylan)
- “The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922″ - Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey, and Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
- “Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971″ - Jeff Place and John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy and Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo and Charlie Pilzer, restoration engineers (Various Artists)
- “Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition” - Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan, and Hal Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed)
- “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” - Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith, and Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
Mejor álbum diseñado, no clásico
- “Desire, I Want to Turn Into You” - Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek, and Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi and Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)
- “History” - Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)
- “Jaguar II” - John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue, and Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)
- “Multitudes” - Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge, and Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)
- “The Record” - Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit, and Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)
Mejor álbum diseñado, clásico
- “The Blue Hour” - Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps, and John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova and A Far Cry)
- “Contemporary American Composers” - David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
- “Fandango” - Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay and Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo, and Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor” - Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
- “Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces” - Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Productor del año, clásica
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
- Brian Pidgeon
Mejor grabación remezclada
- “Alien Love Call” - Badbadnotgood, remixers (Turnstile and Badbadnotgood featuring Blood Orange)
- “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)” - Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)
- “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)” - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)
- “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)” - Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)
- “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)” - Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)
Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo
- “Act 3 (Immersive Edition)” - Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)
- “Blue Clear Sky” - Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)
- “The Diary of Alicia Keys” - George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys and Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)
- “God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)” - Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro, and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary)
- “Silence Between Songs” - Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)
Mejor composición instrumental
- “Amerikkan Skin” - Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin featuring Angela Davis)
- “Can You Hear the Music” - Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)
- “Cutey and the Dragon” - Gordon Goodwin and Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- “Helena’s Theme” - John Williams, composer (John Williams)
- “Motion” - Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia)
Mejor arreglo, instrumental o a capella
- “Angels We Have Heard on High” - Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)
- “Can You Hear the Music” - Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)
- “Folsom Prison Blues” - John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin, and Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
- “I Remember” - Mingus Hilario Duran, arranger (Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band featuring Paquito D’Rivera)
- “Paint It Black” - Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon, and Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)
Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voces.
- “April in Paris” - Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
- “Com Que Voz (Live)” - John Beasley and Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley and Metropole Orkest)
- “Fenestra” - Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
- “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” - Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye, Kendrick, and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)
- “Lush Life” - Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)
Mejor interpretación orquestal
- “Adès: Dante” - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces” - Karina Canellakis, conductor (Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony” - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- “Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy” - JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
- “Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring” - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Mejor grabación de ópera
- “Blanchard: Champion,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore and Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- “Corigliano: The Lord of Cries,” Gil Rose, conductor; Anthony Roth Costanzo, Kathryn Henry, Jarrett Ott and David Portillo; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project and Odyssey Opera Chorus)
- “Little: Black Lodge,” Timur; Andrew McKenna Lee and David T. Little, producers (the Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet)
Mejor interpretación coral
- “Carols After a Plague” - Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
- “The House of Belonging” - Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Miró Quartet; Conspirare)
- “Ligeti: Lux Aeterna” - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony Chorus)
- “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil” - Steven Fox, conductor (The Clarion Choir)
- “Saariaho: Reconnaissance” - Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
Mejor interpretación de música de cámara/conjunto pequeño
- “American Stories” - Anthony McGill and Pacifica Quartet
- “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3″ - Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos
- “Between Breaths” - Third Coast Percussion
- “Rough Magic” - Roomful of Teeth
- “Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker” - Catalyst Quartet
Mejor solo instrumental clásico
- “Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light” - Robert Black
- “Akiho: Cylinders” - Andy Akiho
- “The American Project” - Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)
- “Difficult Grace” - Seth Parker Woods
- “Of Love” - Curtis Stewart
Mejor álbum vocal solista clásico
- “Because” - Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist
- “Broken Branches” - Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist
- “40@40″ - Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist
- “Rising” - Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist
- “Walking in the Dark” - Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)
Mejor Compendio Clásico
- “Fandango” - Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
- “Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?” - Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer
- “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright” - Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
- “Passion for Bach and Coltrane” - Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith, and A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown and Mark Dover, producers
- “Sardinia” - Chick Corea; Chick Corea and Bernie Kirsh, producers
- “Sculptures” - Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho and Sean Dixon, producers
- “Zodiac Suite” - Aaron Diehl Trio & the Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl and Eric Jacobsen, producers
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
- “Adès: Dante” - Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Akiho: In That Space, at That Time” - Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl, and Omaha Symphony)
- “Brittelle: Psychedelics” - William Brittelle, composer (Roomful of Teeth)
- “Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright” - Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan, and Bergen Philharmonic)
- “Montgomery: Rounds” - Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry, and Roomful of Teeth)
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
- Los Grammy considerarán premiar una canción generada por IA en las categorías Mejor canción de rap y Canción del año
- Daniela Darcourt recibe reconocimiento de los Grammy: “Que sea el primero de muchos”
- ¿Dónde y cuándo se llevará a cabo la 66 edición de los Grammy?
- Julieta Venegas se confiesa: por qué no escucha sus álbumes viejos, la lucha femenina, su opinión de Rosalía y más
- Juanes publica “Veneno”, nuevo sencillo de su próximo álbum, “Vida cotidiana”
Contenido sugerido
Contenido GEC