Como cada mes, en septiembre, Netflix renueva su catálogo. Además de la lista de los estrenos más esperados de las próximas semanas, la plataforma de streaming de la N roja compartió las producciones abandonan el servicio los siguientes días. Las tres primeras películas de “Spider-Man” de Tobey Maguire y películas como “27 Dresses”, “American Gangster”, “Father of the Bride”, “I Feel Pretty”, “Kindergarten Cop”, “Little Fockers”, “Ex Machina”, “The Age of Adaline”, “The Best Man Holiday”, “The Mirror Has Two Faces” dejaron la plataforma en agosto. Entonces. ¿qué títulos se despiden este mes?

Mira también: Las 5 películas de acción que puedes ver en Netflix

Al igual que en los meses anteriores, el primer día llega una purga masiva de títulos con licencia. “21 Bridges”, “Abducted on Prom Night”, la trilogía “Creed”, “Little Miss Sunshine”, “Matilda”, “Miracle”, “Passengers”, “The Girl on the Train”, “The Good Son”, “The Green Knight”, “The Land Before Time”, “The Swan Princess”, “The Wedding Date”, “Trainwreck” y más.

Las dos películas de “Zombieland”, dramas románticos “Redeeming Love” y “The Fault in Our Stars”, las ganadoras del Óscar “Poor Things” y “Bombshell”, las series de ciencia ficción “Black Lightning” y “Orphan Black”, y las temporadas de “Nashville” y “Spartacus” también abandonan Netflix USA en los próximos días.

Cabe precisar que las eliminaciones de Netflix están sujetas a cambios debido a acuerdos de licencia. La plataforma de streaming de la N roja puede extender las licencias o eliminar títulos antes de lo previsto. Para confirmar si un título está a punto de salir del catálogo, debes entrar a Detalles de dicha serie o película y buscar el mensaje “Último día para ver este título en Netflix”.

LISTA DE SERIES Y PELÍCULAS QUE ABANDONAN DE NETFLIX EN SEPTIEMBRE DE 2026

1 de septiembre

21 Bridges (2019)

Abducted At an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie (2024)

Abducted on Prom Night (2023)

Airport (1970)

Airport ’77 (1977)

Airport 1975 (1974)

Almost Christmas (2016)

American Graffiti (1973)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bee Movie (2007)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Crashing (2016)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Creed III (2023)

Den of Thieves (2018)

Desperado (1995)

Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story (2024)

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Dracula: Untold (2014)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

El Dorado (2000)

Fallen (1998)

Fast & Feel Love (2022)

Goosebumps (2015)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Home (2015)

Hotel Mumbai (2018)

House on Haunted Hill (1999)

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

K-Pax (2001)

Leatherheads (2008)

Legion (2010)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Matilda (1996)

Miracle (2004)

Muriel’s Wedding (1994)

Non-Stop (2014)

Passengers (2016)

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pitch Black (2000)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Rudy (1993)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Searching (2018)

Sniper Legacy (2014)

Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers (1992)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Boss (2016)

The Captive (2014)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Four Seasons (1981)

The Girl on the Train (2016)

The Good Son (1993)

The Green Knight (2021)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hurricane (1999)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

The Swan Princess (1994)

The Wedding Date (2005)

Trick ‘r Treat (2008)

Trainwreck (2015)

Toro (2016)

Waterworld (1995)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland Double Tap (2019)

All About Love (Temporada 1)

Black Lightning (Temporadas 1-5) – The CW

Crashing (Temporada 1) – Netflix

Oldsters (Temporada 1)

Orphan Black (Temporadas 1-5)

Dirigida por Ruben Fleischer a partir del guion de Paul Wernick y Rhett Reese, "Zombieland" es una comedia que se ambienta en Estados Unidos en un mundo posapocalíptico (Foto: Columbia Pictures)

2 de septiembre

Here and There (Dito at Doon) (2020)

3 de septiembre

The Bling Ring (2013)

Oh! Baby (2019)

5 de septiembre

Ginger & Rosa (2012)

7 de septiembre

Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist (Temporada 1)

Poor Things (2023)

Redeeming Love (2022)

Emma Stone ganó el premio a Mejor actriz protagónica en la 96.ª edición de los Premios Óscar por su papel en "Pobres criaturas" (Foto: Searchlight Pictures)

8 de septiembre

Hands of Stone (2016)

9 de septiembre

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

High & Low The Worst (2019)

High & Low The Worst X (2022)

Jandino: Whatever It Takes (2026) – Netflix

10 de septiembre

Bombshell (2019)

Jobs (2013)

11 de septiembre

Girlfriends (Temporadas 1-8)

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)

13 de septiembre

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (2016) – Netflix

14 de septiembre

Kraven the Hunter (2024) – Sony Pictures

Ordinary Men: The “Forgotten Holocaust” (2023)

15 de septiembre

Elena (2012)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Harley & Katya (2022)

Heels (Temporadas 1-2)

Nashville (Temporadas 1-6)

Spartacus (Temporadas 1-4)

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story (2025)

16 de septiembre

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts (2016)

30 for 30: Rand University (2014)

30 for 30: The U Part 2 (2014)

Funny People (2009)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

17 de septiembre

Castle and Castle (Temporadas 1-2)

Small Time Crooks (2000)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (Tata mută muntii) (Temporada 1) – Netflix

18 de septiembre

Lopez v Lopez (Temporadas 1-2)

The Outrun (2023)

23 de septiembre

Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

Life (Temporada 1) – Netflix

Swann Arlaud interpreta a Vincent Renzi, el esposo de Sandra Hüller en "Anatomy of a Fall", dirigida por Justine Triet a partir de un guion coescrito junto con Arthur Harari (Foto: Le Pacte)

28 de septiembre

Forest of Piano (Temporadas 1-2) – Netflix

30 de septiembre

Alice (2022)

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