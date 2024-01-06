Llegó el inicio de la temporada de premios a las mejores producciones audiovisuales en todo el mundo y con esto queremos decir que ha llegado el momento para los Golden Globes 2024, en donde tenemos una lista extensa de nominados tanto para series como para películas. ¿Quién es tu favorita? Aquí te damos la hora exacta para que puedas verlo a través de HBO Max.
Hora confirmada de transmisión de los Golden Globes 2024
Los Golden Globes serán transmitidos este día domingo 7 de enero a estas horas en Latinoamérica y España:
- México: 8:00 p.m. (hora central)
- Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
- Chile: 10:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 10:00 p.m.
- Perú: 8:00 p.m.
- Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.
- Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
- Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.
- España: 3:00 a.m. (hora peninsular)
¿Dónde ver los Golden Globes 2024?
- Vía HBO Max
La plataforma de streaming, HBO Max, ha confirmado la transmisión de los Golden Globes 2024 completamente en vivo, desde la alfombra roja.
Tráiler oficial de los Golden Globes 2024
Lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024
Mejor película - Drama
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Mejor actriz en una película - Drama
- Annette Benning - “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Huller - “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Greta Lee - “Past Lives”
- Carrey Mulligan - “Maestro”
- Cailey Spaeny - “Priscilla”
Mejor actor en una película - Drama
- Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”
- Leonardo DiCaprio - “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo - “The Color Purple”
- Barry Keoghan - “Saltburn”
- Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer”
- Andrew Scott - “All of us Strangers”
Mejor película: musical o comedia
- “Air”
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “May December”
- “Poor Things”
Mejor actriz en una película: musical o comedia
- Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple”
- Jennifer Lawrence - “No Hard Feelings”
- Natalie Portman - “May December”
- Alma Pöysti - “Fallen Leaves”
- Margot Robbie - “Barbie”
- Emma Stone - “Poor Things”
Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia
- Nicolas Cage - “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet - “Wonka”
- Matt Damon - “Air”
- Paul Giamatti - “The Holdeovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix - “Beau if Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright - “American Fiction”
Mejor película - animado
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- “Suzume”
- “Wish”
Mejor película: idioma no inglés (idioma anteriormente extranjero)
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Fallen Leaves”
- “Io Capitano”
- “Past Lives”
- “The Zone of Interest”
- “Society of the Snow”
Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película
- Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster - “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore - “May December”
- Rosamund Pike - “Saltburn”
- Devine Joy Randoplh - “The Holdovers”
Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Mejor director - película
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos,”Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song, “Past Lives”
Mejor guión - película
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”
- Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song, “Past Lives”
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Mejor música original - película
- “Poor Things”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “The Zone of interest”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mejor canción original - película
- Addicted to Romance, “She Came to Me”
- Dance the Night, “Barbie”
- I’m Just Ken, “Barbie”
- Peaches, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- Road to Freedom, “Rustin”
- What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas for “Barbie”
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
- “1923″
- “The Crown”
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Last of us”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Sccession”
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Helen Mirren, “1923″
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Emma Stone, “The Curse”
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Brian Cox - “Sussession”
- Kieran Culkin - “Succession”
- Gary Oldman - “Slow Horses”
- Pedro Pascal - “The Last of Us”
- Jeremy Strong - “Succession”
- Dominic West - “The Crown”
Mejor serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Jury Duty”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- Rachel Brosnahan - “”The Marvelosu Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson - “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edibiri - “The Bear”
- Elle Fanning - “The Great”
- Selena Gomez - “Only Murders on the Building”
- Natasha Lyonne - “Poker Face”
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - musical o comedia
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, la serie de antología o la película hecha para la televisión
- “Al the Light we Cannot See”
- “Beef”
- “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- “Fargo”
- “Fellow Travelers”
- “Lessons in Chemiestry”
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, serie de antología o una película hecha para televisión
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones and the Six”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”
- David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, serie de antología o película hecha para televisión
- Harriet Sloane, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Patti Yasutake, “Beef”
- Suki Waterhouse, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Chloe Bailey, “Swarm”
- Allison Williams, “Fellow Travelers”
- Carla Gugino, “Fall of the House of Usher”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Abby Elliott, “The Bear”
- Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ (Disney)
- “John Wick: Chapter 4″ (Lionsgate Films)
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)
