(FILES) Japanese writer Haruki Murakami attends a press conference during a media preview of The Waseda International House of Literature, also known as Haruki Murakami Library, which is designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, at Waseda University in Tokyo on September 22, 2021. Japanese author Haruki Murakami, whose surreal works peppered with references to pop culture have earned him a cult following, won the Princess of Asturias award, one of Spain's top literary prizes on May 24, 2023. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

/

PHILIP FONG