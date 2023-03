The members of the music group Blink-182, Tom DeLonge (L), Travis Landon Barker (C) and Markus Allan Hoppus, pose for photographers prior to a press conference in Mexico City, 23 April 2004. Blink-182 has two concerts scheduled in Mexico. AFP PHOTO/Jorge UZON. (Photo by JORGE UZON / AFP)

/

JORGE UZON