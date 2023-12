A pedestrian walks past a mural that reads "All of Venezuela," during a referendum vote in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Following massive offshore oil discoveries in the region by Exxon Mobil Corp. and others, and with elections approaching, President Maduro is inflaming regional tension by reviving a long-dormant border dispute over the area known as the Essequibo. Photographer: Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg

/

Gaby Oraa