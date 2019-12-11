The Game Awards 2019. Estos son los nominados en la categoría Videojuego del año. (Difusión)
Los The Game Awards 2019, también conocidos como los ‘Óscar de los videojuegos ’, tendrán lugar mañana, jueves, desde las 8:30 p.m. (hora peruana) en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos. Como se sabe, en esta ceremonia se premia a lo mejor del sector y es uno de los eventos más esperados del año.

La lista de nominados fue anunciada el pasado 19 de noviembre. En total hay 27 categorías y más de 100 títulos en carrera. Sin duda, el premio más codiciado es el de Videojuego del año (GOTY, para los conocedores). Por este galardón compiten: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Death Stranding, Control y The Outer Worlds.

Aquí podrás seguir EN VIVO los The Game Awards 2019:

Aquí la lista completa de nominados de los The Game Awards 2019:

►Videojuego del año

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Death Stranding
  • Control
  • The Outer Worlds

►Mejor juego activo

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

►Mejor dirección

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice(From Software/Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

►Mejor narrativa

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

►Mejor dirección artística

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Mejor apoyo de la comunidad

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

►Mejor juego de rol

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

►Mejor juego de acción

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

►Mejor juego de acción/aventuras

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

►Mejor juego de carreras/deporte

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

►Mejor juego independiente

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana ZERO
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

►Mejor juego de estrategia

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

►Mejor juego familiar

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

►Mejor juego de lucha

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Showdown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

►Mejor debut de juego indie

  • ZA/UM por Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio por Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment por My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital por Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit por Slay the Spire
  • House House por Untitled Goose Game

►Mejor creador de contenido

  • Ben ‘Dr.Lupo’ Lupo
  • Jack 'CouRage’ Dunlop
  • Soleil ‘EwOk’ Wheele
  • David 'TheGregf’ Canovas Martínez
  • Michael 'shroud’ Grzesiek

►Mejor diseño sonoro

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare(
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

►Mejor juego de realidad virtual / realidad aumentada

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

►Mejor juego para móviles

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • GRINDSTONE
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

►Mejor banda sonora

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

►Mejor actuación de voz

  • Ashly Burch / Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope / Control
  • Laura Bailey / Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen / Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta / Control
  • Norman Reedus / Death Stranding

►Mejor juego eSport

  • CS:GO
  • Dota 2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

►Mejor jugador de eSports

  • Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf - Fornite
  • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-Hyeok - League of Legends
  • Luka 'PerkZ’ Perković - League of Legends
  • Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev - Counter Strike
  • Jay 'Sinatraa’ Won - Overwatch

Mejor equipo de eSports

  • Astralis (CS:GO)
  • G2 Esports (LOL)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • Team Liquid (CS:GO)

►Mejor evento de eSports

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

►Mejor coach de eSports

  • Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag(Team Liquid, CS:GO)
  • Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
  • Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann(G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
  • Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz(OG, DOTA2)
  • Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)

►Mejor host de eSports

  • Eefje 'Sjokz’ Depoortere
  • Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson
  • Paul 'Redeye’ Chaloner
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
  • Duan 'Candice’ Yu-Shuang

DATO:

God of War se llevó el premio a Videojuego del año en el The Game Awards 2018.

