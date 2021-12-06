Este martes 23 de noviembre habrá mucho fútbol a nivel internacional y en El Comercio repasamos la guía completa con los mejores partidos del día. En la presenta nota, mira horarios y canales para no perderte lo mejor del día. Asimismo, dando clic aquí, podrás ver los resultados de las mejores ligas del mundo.
Champions League
- 12:45 | PSG vs Brujas vía ESPN 2 y Star+
- 12:45 | Leipzig vs Manchester City vía ESPN
- 15:00 | Milan vs Liverpool vía Star+
- 15:00 | Ajax vs Sporting CP vía ESPN
- 15:00 | Porto vs Atlético de Madrid vía ESPN
- 15:00 | Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff vía Star+
- 15:00 | Real Madrid vs Inter vía ESPN y Star+
- 15:00 | Borussia Dortmund vs Besiktas vía Star+
Inglaterra - League one
- 12:45 | Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon vía iFollow
- 12:45 | Charlton vs. Ipswich Town vía iFollow
- 12:45 | Cheltenham Town vs. Cambridge United vía iFollow
- 12:45 | Crewe Alexandra vs. Lincoln City vía iFollow
- 12:45 | Doncaster Rovers vs. Oxford United vía iFollow
- 12:45 | Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton Wanderers vía iFollow
- 12:45 | Portsmouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday vía iFollow y Star +
- 12:45 | Rotherham United vs. Gillingham vía iFollow
- 12:45 | Sunderland vs. Morecambe vía iFollow
- 12:45 | Wycombe Wanderers vs. Burton Albion vía iFollow
Promoción de Paraguay
- 17:30 | Ameliano vs. Sp. Luqueño vía Tigo Sports
Play Offs de Uruguay
