¡Llegó el gran día! La gala de los premios Emmy 2024 se lleva a cabo este domingo 15 de septiembre, por lo que más de uno está ansioso por conocer a las series galardonadas con los trofeos más importantes de la televisión estadounidense. Así, si todavía no revisaste la lista completa de nominados, esta es la nota perfecta para ti. Por ello, te recomiendo seguir adelante con su lectura.
Vale precisar que, antes de la ceremonia principal, se entregaron los Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, donde “Shōgun” hizo historia al recibir 14 premios Emmy, el máximo número de reconocimientos para una serie en un solo año.
De esta forma, se espera que -al lado de “The Bear” y “Baby Reindeer”- se reafirme como una de las producciones favoritas en las principales categorías de los Emmys 2024.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS EMMY 2024
A continuación, repasa la lista completa de nominados a los Primetime Emmy Awards 2024.
1. Mejor Serie Dramática
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “Fallout” (Prime Video)
- “The Gilded Age” (HBO)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)
- “Shōgun” (FX)
- “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)
2. Mejor Serie de Comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Palm Royale”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
3. Mejor Miniserie o Serie Antológica
- “Baby Reindeer”
- “Fargo”
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”
4. Mejor Serie de Variedades con Charlas
- “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
5. Mejor Serie de Variedades con Guiones
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
- “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
6. Mejor Reality o Programa de Competencia
- “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)
- “The Traitors” (Peacock)
- “Top Chef” (Bravo)
- “The Voice” (NBC)
7. Mejor Dirección en una Serie de Drama
- Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect”, “The Morning Show”
- Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep”, “The Crown”
- Hiro Murai, “First Date”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky”, “Shо̄gun”
- Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games”, “Slow Horses”
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.”, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”
8. Mejor Guion en una Serie de Drama
- “Ritz,” Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “The Crown”
- “The End,” Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, “Fallout”
- “Chapter One: Anjin” por Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, “Shogun”
- “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky” por Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, “Shogun”
- “First Date” por Francesca Sloane y Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- “Negotiating With Tigers,” Will Smith, “Slow Horses”
9. Mejor Dirección en una Serie de Comedia
- Randall Einhorn, “Party”, “Abbott Elementary”
- Christopher Storer, “Fishes”, “The Bear”
- Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew”, “The Bear”
- Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression”, “The Gentlemen”
- Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof”, “Hacks”
- Mary Lou Belli, “I’m the Pappy”, “The Ms. Pat Show”
10. Mejor Guion en una Serie de Comedia
- “Career Day” por Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- “Fishes” por Joanna Calo y Christopher Storer, “The Bear”
- “Bulletproof” por Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, “Hacks”
- “Orlando”, Meredith Scardino y Sam Means, “Girls5eva”
- “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good,” Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two”
- “Pride Parade”, Jake Bender y Zach Dunn, “What We Do in the Shadows”
11. Mejor Dirección en una Miniserie o Serie Antológica
- Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4”, “Baby Reindeer”
- Millicent Shelton, “Poirot”, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons”, “Fargo”
- Gus Van Sant, “Pilot”, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”
- Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country”
12. Mejor Guion en una Miniserie o Serie Antológica
- Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
- Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”
- “Joan Is Awful,” por Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror”
- “You’re Wonderful” por Ron Nyswaner, “Fellow Travelers”
- “Part 6″ por Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country”
- “The Tragedy of the Commons” por Noah Hawley, “Fargo”
13. Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Drama
- Anna Sawai, “Shogun”
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
14. Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Drama
- Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
- Idris Elba, “Hijack”
- Walton Goggins, “Fallout”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”
- Dominic West, “The Crown”
15. Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Maya Rudolph, “Loot”
16. Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”R
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”
17. Mejor Actriz Principal en una Miniserie o Serie Antológica
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Juno Temple, “Fargo”
- Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
18. Mejor Actor Principal en una Miniserie o Serie Antológica
- Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”
- Jon Hamm, “Fargo”
- Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
- Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
19. Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
- Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
- Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
- Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”
20. Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira, “Shogun”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
21. Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
- Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”
22. Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
23. Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Serie Antológica
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry’
- Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
24. Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Serie Antológica
- Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”
- Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
- John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
- Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
- Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
Bachiller en Comunicación Social por la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNMSM). Actualmente se desempeña como redactora del Núcleo de Audiencias en el Grupo El Comercio.