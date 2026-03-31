Netflix no es la única plataforma de streaming con grandes estrenos para abril de 2026. Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max y Disney+ también tienen novedades para este mes. Desde series y películas originales hasta títulos de años anteriores que suman a sus respectivos catálogos. A continuación, te comparto la lista completa de las producciones que llegan a Estados Unidos. Entre las series más esperadas de Disney+ están la ficción animada “Star Wars: Maul - Señor de las sombras”, la continuación distópica “Los Testamentos” y la comedia clásica “Malcolm: De mal en peor”.
Mientras que en Amazon Prime Video, este mes finalmente podremos ver la nueva temporada de “The Boys”, que marca el inicio del final de la aclamada serie de superhéroes. Asimismo, se estrena “La Casa de los Espíritus” (“The House of the Spirits”), la ambiciosa adaptación de la novela de Isabel Allende, que narra la saga generacional de la familia Trueba.
Por supuesto, HBO Max también tiene grandes estrenos para abril de 2026. El más esperado es la tercera temporada de “Euphoria”, que llega el 12 de abril tras una larga espera, con Zendaya como protagonista y ambientada años después de la graduación de los personajes principales.
LOS ESTRENOS DE DISNEY+ EN ABRIL DE 2026
1 de abril
- Dear Killer Nannies
- Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations
- High Potential - Temporada 2
- O11CE: New Generation
- RJ Decker
- Secrets of the Bees
- Will Trent - Temporada 4
2 de abril
- Abbott Elementary - Temporada 5
- Scrubs
3 de abril
- 9-1-1 - Temporada 9
- 9-1-1: Nashville
- I’m Quitting Heroing (Yûsha, Yamemasu)
- Miraculous World: Tokyo, Stellar Force
- Pizza Movie
- My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! (Tensei Kenjya No Isekai Life)
- Ragna Crimson
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends - Temporada 4
- The Eminence in Shadow (Kage No Jitsuryokusha Ni Naritakute!) - Temporada 1 y 2
4 de abril
- Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES (Shorts)
5 de abril
- Food Wars! (Shokugeki No Soma) - Temporada 1
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? - Temporada 1
- I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (Noumin Kanren no Skill bakka Agetetara Nazeka Tsuyoku Natta)
- Oshi No Ko - Temporada 1 y 2
- Rooster Fighter
- The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Seiken Gakuin No Makentsukai)
6 de abril
- In Your Radiant Season
- Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord
- Tracker - Temporada 3
7 de abril
- Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast
- Daredevil: Born Again - Temporada 2
8 de abril
- Hey A.J.!
- How Not to Draw - Temporada 5
- The Testaments
10 de abril
- Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair
- On The Edge: World Cup Ski Racing
- Perfect Crown
- RoboGobo - Temporada 2
11 de abril
- Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES
- Perfect Crown
12 de abril
- Rooster Fighter
13 de abril
- American Dad - Temporada 21
- Family Guy - Temporada 24
14 de abril
- Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends
22 de abril
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+
23 de abril
- We’ll Be Fine (Bize Bi’şey Olmaz)
29 de abril
- SuperKitties - Temporada 3
LOS ESTRENOS DE AMAZON PRIME VIDEO EN ABRIL DE 2026
1 de abril
- 2 Guns (2013)
- American Fiction (2023)
- Anna And The Apocalypse (2017)
- Being John Malkovich (1999)
- Breach (2020)
- Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
- Child’s Play (1988)
- Child’s Play (2019)
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
- Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
- Dances with Wolves (1990)
- Dark Harvest (2023)
- Dog (2022)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
- Duel at Diablo (1966)
- Duets (2000)
- End of Days (1999)
- Far and Away (1992)
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
- Flag Day (2021)
- Ford v Ferrari (2019)
- Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)
- Holmes and Watson (2018)
- Hot Pursuit (2015)
- Hot Seat (2022)
- House of Gucci (2021)
- It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)
- Jason’s Lyric (1994)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
- Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)
- Jump Of The Cat (2023)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)
- Lawman (1971)
- Let Me Take You Down (2020)
- Lifeforce (1985)
- Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)
- Mercury Rising (1998)
- Mr. Mom (1983)
- Nothing Happens By Chance (2022)
- Operation Finale (2018)
- Over the Top (1987)
- Overboard (2018)
- Patch Adams (1998)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Red Dawn (2012)
- Respect (2021)
- Self/less (2015)
- Single, Almost Crazy (2020)
- Spaceballs (1987)
- Spy Game (2001)
- Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)
- The Addams Family (2019)
- The Addams Family 2 (2021)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- The Aviator (2004)
- The Battle of Britain (1969)
- The Boss Baby (2017)
- The Boys In The Boat (2023)
- The Domestics (2018)
- The Game (1997)
- The Great Wall (2017)
- The Long Riders (1980)
- The Machine (2023)
- The Menu (2022)
- The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)
- The Prodigy (2019)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- The Terminator (1984)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Thief (1981)
- Titanic (1997)
- Top Gun (1986)
- Vanity Fair (2004)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)
- Wander (2020)
- When The Night Falls (2022)
- White Noise (2005)
- Wrath Of Man (2021)
3 de abril
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)
5 de abril
- Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun (2026)
7 de abril
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit - Temporada 3 (2025)
8 de abril
- The Boys - Temporada 5 (2026)
11 de abril
- Fist Of The North Star (2026)
12 de abril
- The Zone of Interest (2024)
15 de abril
- Balls Up (2026)
- Sarah’s Oil (2025)
16 de abril
- Jerry West: The Logo (2026)
17 de abril
- The Running Man (2025)
- Absolute Value of Romance (2026)
- American Gladiators (2026)
- Vengeance (2026)
20 de abril
- Kevin (2026)
21 de abril
- The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)
23 de abril
- LOL 6: Chi Ride è Fuori (2026)
24 de abril
- Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You (2025)
- Naughty Business (Cochinas) (2026)
- New Bandits - Temporada 2 (2026)
29 de abril
- The House of the Spirits (2026)
ESTRENOS DE HBO MAX EN ABRIL DE 2026
1 de abril
- A Big Hand for a Little Lady
- Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd
- Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien 3: The Assembly Cut
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien Resurrection: Special Edition
- Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut
- Alien: Director’s Cut
- Aliens
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
- Aliens: Director’s Cut
- Abbott and Costello In Hollywood
- AVP: Alien vs. Predator
- Blood on the Moon
- Cabin in the Sky
- Captain Horatio Hornblower
- Carson City
- Dallas
- Deeply - Temporada 1
- Deeply - Temporada 3
- Deeply - Temporada 3
- Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)
- Fort Dobbs
- Fort Worth
- Gunsmoke in Tucson
- Inu-Oh
- Man From the Black Hills
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
- On Moonlight Bay
- Out of the Past
- Practical Magic
- Rachel and the Stranger
- Rancho Notorious
- Renovation Aloha - Temporada 3
- Riding Shotgun
- Rocky Mountain
- Roughshod
- San Antonio
- Santa Fe Trail
- Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
- Springfield Rifle
- Tall in the Saddle
- Tall Man Riding
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Boy and the Beast
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Family
- The Flame and the Arrow
- The Hole in the Ground
- The Left-Handed Gun
- The Man
- The Man Behind the Gun
- The Man with a Cloak
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Naked Spur
- The Oklahoman
- The St. Louis Kid
- They Died with Their Boots On
- Thunder Over the Plains
- Twister
- Wagons West
- Welcome to Plathville - Temporada 8
- Westward the Women
- Wichita
2 de abril
- Body Bizarre - Temporada 8 (TLC)
- Expedition Files - Temporada 1
3 de abril
- Alien: Romulus
- Dream Stage
4 de abril
- Game Night
5 de abril
- Teen Titans Go! - Temporada 9
7 de abril
- Tropic Like It’s Hot
9 de abril
- Hacks - Temporada 5
- The World’s Tallest Man
10 de abril
- Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)
- Christy
- House Hunters International: Volumen 9, Temporada - 208 (HGTV)
12 de abril
- Be My Guest with Ina Garten - Temporada 7 (Food Network)
- Building Back America’s Trades (Magnolia Network)
- Euphoria - Temporada 3
13 de abril
- Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event
- Smiling Friends - Temporada 3B
14 de abril
- Rock The Block - Temporada 7
- The Dark Wizard
15 de abril
- Nanny McPhee Returns
- World’s Bargain Dream Homes
16 de abril
- One Day In My Body
17 de abril
- Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)
- House Hunters: Volumen 11, Temporada - 253 (HGTV)
18 de abril
- Belle Collective - Temporada 7
- Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe
20 de abril
- Impractical Jokers - Temporada 12 B
21 de abril
- Hollywood Demons - Temporada 2
- No Hard Feelings
22 de abril
- Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us
23 de abril
- Half Man
24 de abril
- 48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)
- HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)
- House Hunters International: Volumen 9, Temporada - 209 (HGTV)
- Marty Supreme (A24)
25 de abril
- Confessions of a Nazi Spy
- The Mouthpiece
- Stranger on the Third Floor
27 de abril
- 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing - Temporada 3 (Food Network)
28 de abril
- Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)
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