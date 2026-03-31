Netflix no es la única plataforma de streaming con grandes estrenos para abril de 2026. Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max y Disney+ también tienen novedades para este mes. Desde series y películas originales hasta títulos de años anteriores que suman a sus respectivos catálogos. A continuación, te comparto la lista completa de las producciones que llegan a Estados Unidos. Entre las series más esperadas de Disney+ están la ficción animada “Star Wars: Maul - Señor de las sombras”, la continuación distópica “Los Testamentos” y la comedia clásica “Malcolm: De mal en peor”.

Mientras que en Amazon Prime Video, este mes finalmente podremos ver la nueva temporada de “The Boys”, que marca el inicio del final de la aclamada serie de superhéroes. Asimismo, se estrena “La Casa de los Espíritus” (“The House of the Spirits”), la ambiciosa adaptación de la novela de Isabel Allende, que narra la saga generacional de la familia Trueba.

Por supuesto, HBO Max también tiene grandes estrenos para abril de 2026. El más esperado es la tercera temporada de “Euphoria”, que llega el 12 de abril tras una larga espera, con Zendaya como protagonista y ambientada años después de la graduación de los personajes principales.

LOS ESTRENOS DE DISNEY+ EN ABRIL DE 2026

1 de abril

Dear Killer Nannies

Donna Hay Coastal Celebrations

High Potential - Temporada 2

O11CE: New Generation

RJ Decker

Secrets of the Bees

Will Trent - Temporada 4

2 de abril

Abbott Elementary - Temporada 5

Scrubs

3 de abril

9-1-1 - Temporada 9

9-1-1: Nashville

I’m Quitting Heroing (Yûsha, Yamemasu)

Miraculous World: Tokyo, Stellar Force

Pizza Movie

My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! (Tensei Kenjya No Isekai Life)

Ragna Crimson

Spidey and his Amazing Friends - Temporada 4

The Eminence in Shadow (Kage No Jitsuryokusha Ni Naritakute!) - Temporada 1 y 2

4 de abril

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES (Shorts)

5 de abril

Food Wars! (Shokugeki No Soma) - Temporada 1

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? - Temporada 1

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (Noumin Kanren no Skill bakka Agetetara Nazeka Tsuyoku Natta)

Oshi No Ko - Temporada 1 y 2

Rooster Fighter

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Seiken Gakuin No Makentsukai)

6 de abril

In Your Radiant Season

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Tracker - Temporada 3

7 de abril

Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast

Daredevil: Born Again - Temporada 2

El reconocido actor Charlie Cox regresa como Matt Murdock en la segunda temporada de la serie "Daredevil: Born Again" (Foto: Marvel Studios / Disney+)

8 de abril

Hey A.J.!

How Not to Draw - Temporada 5

The Testaments

10 de abril

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

On The Edge: World Cup Ski Racing

Perfect Crown

RoboGobo - Temporada 2

11 de abril

Locker Diaries: ZOMBIES

Perfect Crown

12 de abril

Rooster Fighter

13 de abril

American Dad - Temporada 21

Family Guy - Temporada 24

14 de abril

Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

22 de abril

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+

23 de abril

We’ll Be Fine (Bize Bi’şey Olmaz)

29 de abril

SuperKitties - Temporada 3

LOS ESTRENOS DE AMAZON PRIME VIDEO EN ABRIL DE 2026

1 de abril

2 Guns (2013)

American Fiction (2023)

Anna And The Apocalypse (2017)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Breach (2020)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dark Harvest (2023)

Dog (2022)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Duets (2000)

End of Days (1999)

Far and Away (1992)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Flag Day (2021)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

Holmes and Watson (2018)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

Hot Seat (2022)

House of Gucci (2021)

It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jump Of The Cat (2023)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lawman (1971)

Let Me Take You Down (2020)

Lifeforce (1985)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Nothing Happens By Chance (2022)

Operation Finale (2018)

Over the Top (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Patch Adams (1998)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Dawn (2012)

Respect (2021)

Self/less (2015)

Single, Almost Crazy (2020)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spy Game (2001)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Aviator (2004)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Boss Baby (2017)

The Boys In The Boat (2023)

The Domestics (2018)

The Game (1997)

The Great Wall (2017)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Machine (2023)

The Menu (2022)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Prodigy (2019)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Terminator (1984)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

Titanic (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wander (2020)

When The Night Falls (2022)

White Noise (2005)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

3 de abril

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)

5 de abril

Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun (2026)

7 de abril

Alert: Missing Persons Unit - Temporada 3 (2025)

8 de abril

The Boys - Temporada 5 (2026)

11 de abril

Fist Of The North Star (2026)

12 de abril

The Zone of Interest (2024)

15 de abril

Balls Up (2026)

Sarah’s Oil (2025)

16 de abril

Jerry West: The Logo (2026)

17 de abril

The Running Man (2025)

Absolute Value of Romance (2026)

American Gladiators (2026)

Vengeance (2026)

20 de abril

Kevin (2026)

21 de abril

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

23 de abril

LOL 6: Chi Ride è Fuori (2026)

24 de abril

Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You (2025)

Naughty Business (Cochinas) (2026)

New Bandits - Temporada 2 (2026)

29 de abril

The House of the Spirits (2026)

ESTRENOS DE HBO MAX EN ABRIL DE 2026

1 de abril

A Big Hand for a Little Lady

Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd

Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut

Alien

Alien 3

Alien 3: The Assembly Cut

Alien Resurrection

Alien Resurrection: Special Edition

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut

Alien: Director’s Cut

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Aliens: Director’s Cut

Abbott and Costello In Hollywood

AVP: Alien vs. Predator

Blood on the Moon

Cabin in the Sky

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carson City

Dallas

Deeply - Temporada 1

Deeply - Temporada 3

Deeply - Temporada 3

Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Inu-Oh

Man From the Black Hills

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

On Moonlight Bay

Out of the Past

Practical Magic

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Renovation Aloha - Temporada 3

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Roughshod

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Springfield Rifle

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy and the Beast

The Devil Wears Prada

The Family

The Flame and the Arrow

The Hole in the Ground

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man

The Man Behind the Gun

The Man with a Cloak

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoman

The St. Louis Kid

They Died with Their Boots On

Thunder Over the Plains

Twister

Wagons West

Welcome to Plathville - Temporada 8

Westward the Women

Wichita

2 de abril

Body Bizarre - Temporada 8 (TLC)

Expedition Files - Temporada 1

3 de abril

Alien: Romulus

Dream Stage

4 de abril

Game Night

5 de abril

Teen Titans Go! - Temporada 9

7 de abril

Tropic Like It’s Hot

9 de abril

Hacks - Temporada 5

The World’s Tallest Man

10 de abril

Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)

Christy

House Hunters International: Volumen 9, Temporada - 208 (HGTV)

12 de abril

Be My Guest with Ina Garten - Temporada 7 (Food Network)

Building Back America’s Trades (Magnolia Network)

Euphoria - Temporada 3

13 de abril

Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event

Smiling Friends - Temporada 3B

14 de abril

Rock The Block - Temporada 7

The Dark Wizard

15 de abril

Nanny McPhee Returns

World’s Bargain Dream Homes

16 de abril

One Day In My Body

17 de abril

Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)

House Hunters: Volumen 11, Temporada - 253 (HGTV)

18 de abril

Belle Collective - Temporada 7

Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe

20 de abril

Impractical Jokers - Temporada 12 B

21 de abril

Hollywood Demons - Temporada 2

No Hard Feelings

22 de abril

Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us

23 de abril

Half Man

24 de abril

48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)

HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volumen 9, Temporada - 209 (HGTV)

Marty Supreme (A24)

25 de abril

Confessions of a Nazi Spy

The Mouthpiece

Stranger on the Third Floor

27 de abril

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing - Temporada 3 (Food Network)

28 de abril

Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)

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