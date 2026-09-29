Cada mes, Netflix no solo anuncia los próximos estrenos, también comparte la lista de las series y películas que abandonan la plataforma de streaming de la N roja. “21 Bridges”, “Abducted on Prom Night”, la trilogía “Creed”, “Little Miss Sunshine”, “Matilda”, “Miracle”, “Passengers”, “The Girl on the Train”, “The Good Son”, “The Green Knight”, “The Swan Princess”, “The Wedding Date”, “Black Lightning” y “Orphan Black”, y las temporadas de “Nashville” y “Spartacus” fueron algunas de las producciones que de despidieron en septiembre. Entonces, ¿qué títulos tienen el mismo destino?

En octubre de 2026, varias series y películas se despiden del popular catálogo debido al vencimiento de sus licencias de distribución. “2 Guns”, “47 Ronin”, A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood”, “A Dog’s Journey”, “Angel Eyes”, “Apollo 13”, “Baby Mama”, “Black and Blue”, “Boss Baby”, “A Love So Beautiful”, “Halo” y “The Parkers” son algunos de los títulos que aparecen en la lista.

La saga de “The Hunger Games” también se despide de Netflix USA, precisamente, unos meses antes del estreno de su nueva entrega en cines. Por lo tanto, para ver las cuatro películas basadas en las novelas de Suzanne Collins deberás asistir a los reestrenos en la pantalla grande.

También es necesario recordar que las eliminaciones de Netflix están sujetas a cambios debido a acuerdos de licencia. La plataforma de streaming de la N roja puede extender las licencias o eliminar títulos antes de lo previsto. Para confirmar si un título está a punto de salir del catálogo, debes entrar a Detalles de dicha serie o película y buscar el mensaje “Último día para ver este título en Netflix”.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005. (Foto:IMDB)

LISTA DE SERIES Y PELÍCULAS QUE ABANDONAN DE NETFLIX EN OCTUBRE DE 2026

1 de octubre

2 Guns (2013)

47 Ronin (2013)

A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood (2019)

A Dog’s Journey (2019)

A Dog’s Purpose (2017)

A League of Their Own (1992)

A Stoning in Fulham County (1988)

Adam: The Song Continues (1986)

Aloha (2015)

Always (1989)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Baby Mama (2008)

Beginners (2011)

Black and Blue (2019)

Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013)

Blue Thunder (1983)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Boss Baby (2017)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Clueless (1995)

Edis Starlight (2021)

Eternal Summer (2006)

Fargo (1996)

Fatale (2020)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Gone Girl (2014)

Hard Lessons (1986)

High Fidelity (2000)

High Plains Drifter (1973)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

How Do You Know (2010)

Identity Thief (2013)

In Defense of a Married Man (1990)

Inside Man (2006)

Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019)

Krampus (2015)

Nomadland (2020)

Official Secrets (2019)

Out of Africa (1985)

Parenthood (1989)

Pariah (2011)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

Queen & Slim (2019)

Quiet Victory (1988)

Ride Along (2014)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Riphagen – The Untouchable (2016)

Savages (2012)

She’s the One (1996)

Somewhere (2010)

A Love So Beautiful (Temporada 1)

Django (Temporada 1)

Halo (Temporadas 1-2)

NCIS (Temporadas 18-19)

Oats Studios (Temporadas 1)

The Parkers (Temporadas 1-5)

Clueless: elenco se reúne en honor al próximo aniversario de la película (Foto: Captura de pantalla)

2 de octubre

MeatEater (Múltiples temporadas)

The Wandering Earth (2019)

The Wretched (2019)

3 de octubre

Brother (2022)

Dawson’s Creek (Temporadas 1-6)

Sing (2016)

Upcoming Summer (2021) – Original de Netflix

4 de octubre

Ágora (2009)

Kuro Mukuro (Temporadas 1-2) – Original de Netflix

Remember You (2021)

Sanitation Day (2020)

5 de octubre

Falling (2020)

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (2021)

6 de octubre

India Sweets and Spices (2021)

Miraculous Brothers (2023)

7 de octubre

Krisha (2015)

Nurse Jackie (Temporadas 1-7)

To Die For (1995)

8 de octubre

First Reformed (2017)

LOL Surprise: The Movie (2021)

Poldark (Temporadas 1-5)

Scream (2022)

The Spokeswoman (2020)

9 de octubre

After (2019)

Deadstream (2022)

Host (2020)

IF (2024)

Prevenge (2016)

What Happens Later (2023)

11 de octubre

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

12 de octubre

Kid Cannabis (2014)

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021)

13 de octubre

The End of the Tour (2015)

14 de octubre

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parte 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parte 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023)

15 de octubre

Black Beauty Effect (2023)

Death Note (Múltiples temporadas)

Held Hostage in My House (2024)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (2024) – Original de Netflix

Taken in Plain Sight (2024)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

West Coast Customs (Temporadas 1-6)

16 de octubre

Detroiters (Temporadas 1-2)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021)

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

Unbroken (2014)

18 de octubre

Nabil El Gamil Plastic Surgeon (2023)

19 de octubre

Boyhood (2014)

In for a Murder (2021) – Original de Netflix

The Room Next Door (2024)

20 de octubre

Believer (2018)

Born and Bred (2006)

El bonaerense (2002)

Go (1999)

Rolling Family (2004)

21 de octubre

Confessions of a Good Samaritan (2023)

Sundown (2022)

22 de octubre

5lbs of Pressure (2024)

24 de octubre

TLC Forever (2023)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

28 de octubre

Gossip Girl (Temporadas 1-6)

29 de octubre

Deadwind (Temporadas 1-3) – Original de Netflix

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