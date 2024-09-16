La noche de los Premios Emmy 2024 prometía ser una velada inolvidable para Jennifer Aniston, nominada por su destacada actuación en “The Morning Show”; sin embargo, la recordada actriz de “Friends” se enfrentó a un inesperado inconveniente al intentar acceder al Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles. Según informes, Aniston experimentó un momento de tensión al no poder ingresar de inmediato al recinto, generando un pequeño caos en la entrada.
Según USA Today, el boleto de la actriz no fue reconocido de inmediato por el personal de seguridad, lo que provocó una breve demora en su entrada. Mientras esperaba, la actriz mantuvo la calma y esperó pacientemente a que se resolviera la situación.
Afortunadamente, una persona, cuyo nombre no ha sido revelado, reconoció a la estrella e intercedió para que la dejaran ingresar. Mientras lo hacía, exclamó: “¿Por qué no la dejas entrar? ¡Ya sabes quién es!”.
Así, Aniston pudo ingresar al teatro y unirse a la alfombra roja, donde pasó para la prensa y concedió entrevistas.
La protagonista de “Misterio a bordo” lució radiante en la ceremonia, con un elegante vestido de Oscar de la Renta y joyas de Tiffany & Co. En conversación con la prensa, la actriz expresó su gratitud por el elenco de “The Morning Show”, destacando la química y el compañerismo que existe entre ellos.
En particular, elogió a su coestrella Reese Witherspoon, con quien ha compartido una larga amistad y una exitosa colaboración profesional.
Aunque Aniston y Witherspoon no lograron llevarse a casa el premio a Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática, ambas recibieron el reconocimiento de la industria y el cariño de sus fans.
A pesar del pequeño contratiempo al inicio de la noche, la también directora demostró una vez más por qué es una de las actrices más queridas y admiradas de Hollywood.
Emmys 2024: lista completa de ganadores
CATEGORÍA COMEDIA
Mejor actriz principal
- Quinta Brunson (‘Colegio Abbott’)
- Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’)
- Selena Gomez (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
- Maya Rudolph (‘Loot’)
- Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) – GANADORA
- Kristen Wiig (‘Palm Royale’)
Mejor actor principal
- Matt Berry (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)
- Larry David (Larry David)
- Steve Martin (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
- Martin Short (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
- Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) – GANADOR
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (‘Reservation Dogs’)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Carol Burnett (‘Palm Royale’)
- Liza Colón-Zayas (‘The Bear’) – GANADORA
- Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’)
- Janelle James (‘Abbott Elementary’)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (‘Abbott Elementary’)
- Meryl Streep (‘Only Murders In The Building’)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Lionel Boyce (‘The Bear’)
- Paul W. Downs (‘Hacks’) – GANADOR
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’)
- Paul Rudd (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
- Tyler James Williams (‘Colegio Abbott’)
- Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’)
Mejor serie de comedia
- ‘Colegio Abbott’
- ‘The Bear’
- ‘Larry David’
- ‘Hacks’ (Max) – GANADOR
- ‘Only Murders in the Building’
- ‘Palm Royale’
- ‘Reservation Dogs’
- ‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’
CATEGORÍA DRAMA
Mejor actriz principal
- Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’)
- Carrie Coon (‘La edad dorada’)
- Maya Erskine (‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’)
- Anna Sawai (‘Shogun’) – GANADORA
- Imelda Staunton (‘The Crown’)
- Reese Witherspoon (‘The Morning Show’)
Mejor actor principal
- Idris Elba (‘Secuestro en el aire’)
- Donald Glover (‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’)
- Walton Goggins (‘Fallout’)
- Gary Oldman (‘Slow Horses’)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (‘Shogun’) – GANADOR
- Dominic West (‘The Crown’)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Christine Baranski (‘La edad dorada’)
- Nicole Beharie (‘The Morning Show’)
- Elizabeth Debicki (‘The Crown’) – GANADORA
- Greta Lee (‘The Morning Show’)
- Lesley Manville (‘The Crown’)
- Karen Pitman (‘The Morning Show’)
- Holland Taylor (‘The Morning Show’)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tadanobu Asano (‘Shogun’)
- Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’) – GANADOR
- Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’)
- Jon Hamm (‘The Morning Show’)
- Takehiro Hira (‘Shogun’)
- Jack Lowden (‘Slow Horses’)
- Jonathan Pryce (‘The Crown’)
Mejor serie dramática
- ‘The Crown’
- ‘Fallout’
- ‘La edad dorada’
- ‘The Morning Show’
- ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
- ‘Shogun’ – GANADOR
- ‘Slow Horses’
- ‘El problema de los 3 cuerpos’
CATEGORÍA SERIES LIMITADAS, ANTOLÓGICAS Y PELÍCULAS
Mejor actriz principal
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) – GANADORA
- Brie Larson (‘Cocina con química’)
- Juno Temple (‘Fargo’)
- Sofía Vergara (‘Griselda’)
- Naomi Watts (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)
Mejor actor principal
- Matt Bomer (‘Compañeros de ruta’)
- Richard Gadd (‘Baby Reindeer’) – GANADOR
- Jon Hamm (‘Fargo’)
- Tom Hollander (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)
- Andrew Scott (‘Ripley’)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Dakota Fanning (‘Ripley’)
- Lily Gladstone (‘Under the Bridge’)
- Jessica Gunning (‘Baby Reindeer’) – GANADORA
- Aja Naomi King (‘Cocina con química’)
- Diane Lane (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)
- Nava Mau (‘Baby Reindeer’)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country’)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Jonathan Bailey (‘Compañeros de ruta’)
- Robert Downey Jr. (‘El simpatizante’)
- Tom Goodman-Hill (‘Baby Reindeer’)
- John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country’)
- Lamorne Morris (‘Fargo’) – GANADOR
- Lewis Pullman (‘Cocina con química’)
- Treat Williams (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)
Mejor guion para una serie limitada, antológica o película para TV
- Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror)
- Richard Gadd (‘Baby Reindeer’) – GANADOR
- Noah Hawley (Fargo)
- Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
- Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley)
Mejor dirección de una serie limitada, antológica o película para TV
- Weronika Tofilska, (”Episode 4″ – Bebé reno)
- Noah Hawley, (“The Tragedy of the Commons” – Fargo)
- Gus Van Sant (“Pilot” – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans)
- Millicent Shelton (“Poirot” – Lessons in Chemistry)
- Steven Zaillian (Ripley) – GANADOR
- Issa López (True Detective: Night Country)
Mejor serie limitada o antológica
- ‘Baby Reindeer’ – GANADOR
- ‘Fargo’
- ‘Cocina con química’
- ‘Ripley’
- ‘True Detective: Night Country’
Mejor película para televisión
- ‘Mr. Monk Last Case’
- ‘Quiz Lady’ – GANADOR
- ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’
- ‘La gran exclusiva’
- ‘Sin edulcorar’
CATEGORÍA FORMATO CORTO
Mejor serie de comedia, drama o variedad de formato corto
- ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’
- ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers Corrections’
- ‘Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question’ – GANADOR
- ‘Overtime with Bill Maher’
- ‘The Eric Andre Show’
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o drama de formato corto
- Eric André – ‘The Eric Andre Show’ – GANADOR
- Desi Lydic – ‘Desi Lydic Foxsplains – The Daily Show’
- Mena Suvari – RZR
Mejor serie de no ficción o realidad de formato corto
- After The Cut
- Hacks
- SNL Presents: Behind The Sketch
- Shogun – GANADOR
- The Crown
CATEGORÍA VARIEDADES
Mejor talk show
- ‘The Daily Show’ – GANADOR
- ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
- ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
- ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Mejor especial de variedades (en vivo)
- ‘The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher’
- 66th Grammy Awards
- The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady
- ‘The Oscars’ – GANADOR
- ‘76 Annual Tony Awards’
Mejor especial de variedades (grabado)
- Billy Joel: The 100th Live At Madison Square Garden
- Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
- Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic – GANADOR
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Mejor serie de variedades con guion
- ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ – GANADOR
- ‘Saturday Night Live’
Mejor dirección en una serie de variedades
- ‘Saturday Night Live’ – GANADOR
- ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
- ‘The Daily Show’
- ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Mejor dirección en un especial de variedades
- ‘Tony Awards’
- ‘Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer’
- ‘Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic’
- ‘The Oscars’ – GANADOR
Mejor guion para una serie de variedades
- ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ – GANADOR
- ‘Saturday Night Live’
- ‘The Daily Show’
Mejor guion para un especial de variedades
- The Oscars
- Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia (‘The Old Man and the Pool’)
- John Early (‘Now More Than Ever’)
- Alex Edelman (‘Just for Us’) – GANADOR
- Jacqueline Novak (‘Get On Your Knees’)
CATEGORÍA REALITY
Mejor reality de competición
- ‘The Amazing Race’
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
- ‘Top Chef’
- ‘Traitors’ – GANADOR
- ‘The Voice’