Los Premios Oscar 2022 se desarrollará hoy desde Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos y millones fanáticos del cine podrán saber quién será el ganador de la estatuilla según su nominación. El evento iniciará a las 19:00 horas de Colombia, 18:00 horas de México y todas las incidencias lo podrás seguir vía El Comercio.
Durante mucho tiempo, la Academia no reveló su lista de votantes, aunque nada impide que un miembro diga que puede votar. Con el reclamo contra los “Óscar demasiado blancos” en 2015 y 2016, debido a la falta de diversidad étnica entre los nominados, la Academia reveló que de sus 6.000 miembros, el 93% eran blancos y el 76% eran hombres. La edad promedio era de 63 años.
En ese sentido, la Academia anunció entonces que duplicaría para 2020 el número de miembros mujeres e integrantes de minorías para fomentar un ambiente más diverso.
Por ello, en el 2021 el ente organizador admitió a sólo 395 nuevos miembros, después de años de una rápida expansión para alcanzar esas metas. Este nuevo contingente cuenta con un 46% de mujeres, 39% representan grupos minoritarios y más de la mitad no son de Estados Unidos.
HORARIO DE LOS PRREMIOS OSCAR 2022
Te presentamos los horarios en el mundo para seguir los premios Oscar 2022 realizado en Estados Unidos.
- Estados Unidos: 8:00 p.m. (hora del este), 5:00 p.m. (hora del Pacífico)
- México: 6:00 p.m.
- Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
- Perú: 7:00 p.m.
- Chile: 9:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- España: 1:00 a.m. (lunes 28 de marzo)
QUIÉN TRANSMITE LOS ÓSCAR 2022 HOY
- Estados Unidos: ABC
- América Latina: TNT y TNT Series
- España: Movistar+
Este domingo se entregará un nuevo premio a la película más votada por los fans, ya fuera por Twitter o a través de una página web, pero este reconocimiento no es una categoría formal.
Los espectadores podían votar hasta 20 veces por día hasta el 3 de marzo. También podían elegir cuál había sido el “momento más alegre” de su película favorita. La Academia espera que estas iniciativas movilicen a la audiencia, que posiblemente homenajee al éxito taquillero “Spider-Man: sin camino a casa”.
NOMINADOS DEL OSCAR 2022
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
- J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Judy Dench (“Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Mejor cortometraje animado
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
Mejor banda sonora
- “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell
- “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
- “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
- “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood
Mejor sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “CODA,” Siân Heder
- “Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- “Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion
Mejor guion original
- “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh
- “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota
- “King Richard,” Zach Baylin
- “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Mejor actor principal
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Mejor actriz principal
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Mejor película animada
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mejor cinematografía
- “Dune,” Greig Fraser
- “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen
- “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel
- “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński
Mejor película documental
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “Writing With Fire”
Mejor corto documental
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Mejor edición
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Mejor película internacional
- “Drive My Car” (Japan)
- “Flee” (Denmark)
- “The Hand of God” (Italy)
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)
- “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
Mejor canción original
- “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison
- “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Mejor película
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”