Cada mes Netflix refresca su catálogo, trae nuevos contenidos pero al mismo tiempo retira una buena cantidad de estos. En febrero 2021, más de 90 series y películas abandonan la plataforma de streaming, de los cuales destacan 28 títulos de “Power Rangers”.
Aquí te presentamos dos listas de contenidos que Netflix retirará este mes de su plataforma. La primera es la lista de series y películas para Latinoamérica y la otra es un listado solo de los contenidos del catálogo de España.
Si eres fan de “Power Rangers”, esta lista te va a interesar. Pues desde el primer día del mes, 8 películas se van de Netflix al igual que 20 de títulos de series de esta famosa franquicia inspirada en los ‘super sentai’ japoneses. Pero no te preocupes que al menos 4 títulos quedarán en el catálogo de streaming latinoamericano.
Netflix Latinoamérica
1 de febrero
- “Power Rangers Mystic Force”
- “Power Rangers: Megaforce”
- “Power Rangers Samurai”
- “Power Rangers Super Samurai”
- “Power Rangers Dino Thunder”
- “Power Rangers SPD”
- “Power Rangers Dino Charge”
- “Power Rangers Dino Super Charge”
- “Power Rangers Jungle Fury”
- “Power Rangers Ninja Storm”
- “Power Rangers Super Megaforce”
- “Power Rangers Wild Force”
- “Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas”
- “Power Rangers RPM”
- “Power Rangers in Space”
- “Power Rangers Operation Overdrive”
- “Power Rangers Samurai: Clash of the Red Rangers”
- “Power Rangers Time Force”
- “Power Rangers Zeo”
- “Power Rangers Turbo”
- “Power Rangers Lost Galaxy”
- “Power Rangers: Megaforce: The Roboknight Before Christmas”
- “Power Rangers: Megaforce: Raising Spirits”
- “Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue”
- “Power Rangers Samurai: Party Monsters”
- “Power Rangers Samurai: Christmas Together, Friends Forever”
- “Power Rangers Samurai: Trickster Treat”
- “Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers”
- “V.R. Troopers”
- “Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation”
- “La última fiesta”
- “Pablo Escobar: El patrón del mal”
- “Maroon”
- “All Hallows’ Eve”
- “National Parks Adventure”
- “Mortified Nation”
- “Emo the Musical”
- “Annabelle Hooper and the Ghost of Nantucket”
- “Leo and Tig”
- “Total Drama”
- “5 Flights Up”
- “Big Bad Beetleborgs”
- “Heal”
- “Have you seen the listers?”
- “My Travel Buddy”
- “Among Family”
- “You’re Everything tom Me”
- “The Bye Bye Man”
- “Superman Returns”
- “Valentine’s Day”
- “The Heartbreak Kid”
- “99 Homes”
- “The Cave”
- “Children who chase lost voices”
- “The Core”
- “Cold War”
- “Escape from Alcatraz”
- “Footloose”
- “Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story”
- “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
- “The Green Mile”
- “Grease”
- “Good Burger”
- “Joe”
- “Wolf Warrior”
- “The Sweetest Thing”
- “The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle”
- “The Substitute”
- “R2B: Return to Base”
- “Sleight”
- “Sao du”
- “The Saint”
- “Now you see me”
- “No good deed”
- “Music and Lyrics”
- “A most violent year”
- “Mississippi Grind”
- “The Mask”
- “Man of Steel”
- “Magic Mike XXL”
- “Love Story”
- “The Looming Storm”
Otros días de febrero
- “Fireworks” (2/2)
- “French Dirty” (4/2)
- “OCTB” (5/2)
- “Kidnap” (6/2)
- “Tiensin Mystic” (9/2)
- “The Mortified Guide” (14/2)
- “Brave Miss World” (17/2)
- “Diabolik Lovers” (19/2)
- “Falsa identidad” (20/2)
- “The Kindness Diaries” (22/2)
- “Sin senos sí hay paraíso” (25/2)
Netflix España
- “Fracture” (1/2)
- “Dos buenos tipos” (1/2)
- “The Rebel” (1/2)
- “Slender Man” (2/2)
- “French Dirty” (3/2)
- “La monja” (3/2)
- “Tiensin Mystic” (8/2)
- “Cunning Single Lady” (9/2)
- “The Mortified Guide” (13/2)
- “Merlí” (14/2)
- “Beethoven Virus” (15/2)
- “Brave Miss World” (16/2)
- “The Kindness Diaries” (21/2)
- “The King 2 Hearts” (22/2)
- “Hospital Ship” (23/2)
- “The Scholar Who Walks the Night” (23/2)
- “Sin senos sí hay paraíso” (24/2)
- “The Moon Embracing the Sun” (25/2)
- “2 Weeks” (26/2)
- “Arang and the Magistrate” (26/2)
- “Angry Mom” (26/2)
- “Gu Family Book” (26/2)
- “Lucky Romance” (26/2)
- “Money Flower” (26/2)
- “Two Cops” (26/2)
- “Is it Wrong to Try to Pick up girls in an Dungeon” (28/2)
- “Made in Abyss” (28/2)
- “Sword Oratoria” (28/2)
