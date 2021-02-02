Averigua acá qué series y películas abandonarán Netflix en febrero. (Foto: Reuters)
Averigua acá qué series y películas abandonarán Netflix en febrero. (Foto: Reuters)
Redacción EC

Cada mes refresca su catálogo, trae nuevos contenidos pero al mismo tiempo retira una buena cantidad de estos. En febrero 2021, más de 90 series y películas abandonan la plataforma de , de los cuales destacan 28 títulos de “Power Rangers”.

Aquí te presentamos dos listas de contenidos que Netflix retirará este mes de su plataforma. La primera es la lista de series y películas para Latinoamérica y la otra es un listado solo de los contenidos del catálogo de España.

Si eres fan de “Power Rangers”, esta lista te va a interesar. Pues desde el primer día del mes, 8 películas se van de Netflix al igual que 20 de títulos de series de esta famosa franquicia inspirada en los ‘super sentai’ japoneses. Pero no te preocupes que al menos 4 títulos quedarán en el catálogo de streaming latinoamericano.

Netflix Latinoamérica

1 de febrero

  • “Power Rangers Mystic Force”
  • “Power Rangers: Megaforce”
  • “Power Rangers Samurai”
  • “Power Rangers Super Samurai”
  • “Power Rangers Dino Thunder”
  • “Power Rangers SPD”
  • “Power Rangers Dino Charge”
  • “Power Rangers Dino Super Charge”
  • “Power Rangers Jungle Fury”
  • “Power Rangers Ninja Storm”
  • “Power Rangers Super Megaforce”
  • “Power Rangers Wild Force”
  • “Power Rangers Super Samurai: Stuck on Christmas”
  • “Power Rangers RPM”
  • “Power Rangers in Space”
  • “Power Rangers Operation Overdrive”
  • “Power Rangers Samurai: Clash of the Red Rangers”
  • “Power Rangers Time Force”
  • “Power Rangers Zeo”
  • “Power Rangers Turbo”
  • “Power Rangers Lost Galaxy”
  • “Power Rangers: Megaforce: The Roboknight Before Christmas”
  • “Power Rangers: Megaforce: Raising Spirits”
  • “Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue”
  • “Power Rangers Samurai: Party Monsters”
  • “Power Rangers Samurai: Christmas Together, Friends Forever”
  • “Power Rangers Samurai: Trickster Treat”
  • “Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers”
  • “V.R. Troopers”
  • “Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation”
  • “La última fiesta”
  • “Pablo Escobar: El patrón del mal”
  • “Maroon”
  • “All Hallows’ Eve”
  • “National Parks Adventure”
  • “Mortified Nation”
  • “Emo the Musical”
  • “Annabelle Hooper and the Ghost of Nantucket”
  • “Leo and Tig”
  • “Total Drama”
  • “5 Flights Up”
  • “Big Bad Beetleborgs”
  • “Heal”
  • “Have you seen the listers?”
  • “My Travel Buddy”
  • “Among Family”
  • “You’re Everything tom Me”
  • “The Bye Bye Man”
  • “Superman Returns”
  • “Valentine’s Day”
  • “The Heartbreak Kid”
  • “99 Homes”
  • “The Cave”
  • “Children who chase lost voices”
  • “The Core”
  • “Cold War”
  • “Escape from Alcatraz”
  • “Footloose”
  • “Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story”
  • “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
  • “The Green Mile”
  • “Grease”
  • “Good Burger”
  • “Joe”
  • “Wolf Warrior”
  • “The Sweetest Thing”
  • “The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle”
  • “The Substitute”
  • “R2B: Return to Base”
  • “Sleight”
  • “Sao du”
  • “The Saint”
  • “Now you see me”
  • “No good deed”
  • “Music and Lyrics”
  • “A most violent year”
  • “Mississippi Grind”
  • “The Mask”
  • “Man of Steel”
  • “Magic Mike XXL”
  • “Love Story”
  • “The Looming Storm”
Otros días de febrero

  • “Fireworks” (2/2)
  • “French Dirty” (4/2)
  • “OCTB” (5/2)
  • “Kidnap” (6/2)
  • “Tiensin Mystic” (9/2)
  • “The Mortified Guide” (14/2)
  • “Brave Miss World” (17/2)
  • “Diabolik Lovers” (19/2)
  • “Falsa identidad” (20/2)
  • “The Kindness Diaries” (22/2)
  • “Sin senos sí hay paraíso” (25/2)

Netflix España

  • “Fracture” (1/2)
  • “Dos buenos tipos” (1/2)
  • “The Rebel” (1/2)
  • “Slender Man” (2/2)
  • “French Dirty” (3/2)
  • “La monja” (3/2)
  • “Tiensin Mystic” (8/2)
  • “Cunning Single Lady” (9/2)
  • “The Mortified Guide” (13/2)
  • “Merlí” (14/2)
  • “Beethoven Virus” (15/2)
  • “Brave Miss World” (16/2)
  • “The Kindness Diaries” (21/2)
  • “The King 2 Hearts” (22/2)
  • “Hospital Ship” (23/2)
  • “The Scholar Who Walks the Night” (23/2)
  • “Sin senos sí hay paraíso” (24/2)
  • “The Moon Embracing the Sun” (25/2)
  • “2 Weeks” (26/2)
  • “Arang and the Magistrate” (26/2)
  • “Angry Mom” (26/2)
  • “Gu Family Book” (26/2)
  • “Lucky Romance” (26/2)
  • “Money Flower” (26/2)
  • “Two Cops” (26/2)
  • “Is it Wrong to Try to Pick up girls in an Dungeon” (28/2)
  • “Made in Abyss” (28/2)
  • “Sword Oratoria” (28/2)

